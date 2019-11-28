Unmissable things to do on your visit to St Kitts

St Kitts enjoys a reputation as one of the friendliest and most welcoming islands in the Caribbean. For years, it’s been something of a well-kept secret, but the genie is gradually escaping from the bottle, and tourism is increasing every year.

If you’re planning a visit over the coming months, you’ll find no shortage of things to do. Even on an island measuring just 18 miles long by five miles wide, it is impossible to see everything. Here are some of the attractions you should put close to the top of your itinerary.

Let the train take the strain

The Sugar Train is the last remaining scenic railway in the entire West Indies, so make sure you give it your support. As the name suggests, it was originally constructed to support the island’s sugar trade. Today, it takes tourists on an 18 mile journey from one end of the island to the other. The upper deck is completely open, offering unrivalled scenic views.

Soak up the history

Brimstone Hill Fortress is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a history that dates back to the 17th century. Standing proud in the center of the National Park, the well-preserved military installation tells the story of how St Kitts was once an important strategic point in the ongoing wars between the English and French. The fortress was sympathetically repaired and restored over the course of the 20th century, and was formally opened to the public in 1987.

Try your luck at the Royal Beach

You can’t spend all your time in the great outdoors, and when the night draws in, it’s time to explore a different side to the island. If you’re the sort of person who enjoys a spin of the reels or a game of cards at online sites like Cherry Casino, then you’ll love the fact that there are three casinos on St Kitts. Each of them will guarantee you a great night out in friendly surroundings, but the best-known is The Royal Beach.

Here, you will find all the usual slots and a range of table games. As far as the latter go, as well as the usual roulette, blackjack and craps, there’s an intriguing game called Crazy 4 Poker, where it’s just you versus the cards. It’s a fun way for beginners to give poker a try without feeling their inexperience puts them at a disadvantage.

Meet Flipper

Dolphin Discovery is a relatively new attraction and has been a roaring success with visitors. It provides the opportunity to get up close and personal with dolphins in their natural habitat and to learn more about these wonderful creatures. There are different experiences available depending on your budget, time constraints and swimming abilities, but the common thread is that the focus is on conservation and coexistence with the aquatic life around St Kitts.

These are just a handful of ideas. They will give you plenty to do on a short break to St Kitts, and if you are lucky enough to be there for longer, they will provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the island, its people and its geography.