University of the West Indies and the State University of New York Sign MOU

NEW YORK – The University of the West Indies (UWI), and the State University of New York at Buffalo, SUNY, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to help achieve the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and to facilitate programmes to foster and develop cooperative relationships between both universities.

At a signing ceremony in Buffalo, New York, on Monday (May 20), UWI Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and SUNY’s, signed an agreement to focus on solutions-oriented research and program delivery, focusing on issues of development concern and relevance to the Caribbean and New York State.

This includes areas that have been identified in previous UWI-SUNY analysis, including Climate Change, Renewable Energy, Public Health, Education and Marine Resource Management.

The areas are expected to widen to include research relevant to democratic participation, leadership and governance, and a focus on solutions to specific problems constraining the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The MOU, which connects the University at Buffalo (UB) with the five UWI campuses in the Caribbean university system, will foster collaborations between faculty and students, encourage more research and study abroad opportunities, and create a new shared graduate program.

“The research will be undertaken by joint UWI-SUNY expert teams pursuing a multi-disciplinary approach and drawing on external expertise as appropriate,” the MOU said.

In his remarks Tripathi said the agreement will facilitate strong ties between the faculties of both universities and “our research and academic programmes.”

“With this memorandum of understanding between UB and UWI, we formalize our commitment to build upon our shared strengths, harness our disciplinary expertise and foster collaborations in service of the greater good,” Tripathi said. “As we work together to foster global sustainability and resiliency, our endeavors will be that much more impactful by virtue of our shared contributions.”

UWI vice chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles said this was the time for universities to rise and show their responsibilities in the areas of sustainable development and public health because those goals are only going to be achieved if the universities are standing on the infrastructure of activism. We can only do so through partnerships and collaboration of the various universities,” Beckles said.

Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks welcomed the MOU between SUNY Buffalo and The University of the West Indies, advising that she will co-chair a new Task Force through the Embassy of Jamaica that will include representatives of the US Government, the National Association of Jamaican and Supporting Organizations, NAJASO, The University of the West Indies, key business partners and other community members.

The Task Force will serve to engage all the key stakeholders to ensure that the necessary policy and funding support are in place to sustain and strengthen the partnership through the SUNY-UWI Center for Leadership and Sustainable Development.

During the two-day visit Ambassador Marks and the UWI delegation toured the UB campus facilities and met with the Jamaican community in Buffalo. The delegation also called on the Mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown whose father hail from Sr. Ann and Buffalo has also been twinned with St. Anns Bay.

The MOU follows a previous partnership formed between UWI and the State University of New York (SUNY) in 2013. One of the top goals was to create a SUNY-UWI Center for Leadership and Sustainable Development (CLSD) that would attract future global leaders and catalyze transformative research collaborations across SUNY and UWI campuses relevant to democratic participation, leadership, and governance.

The focus was to find solutions to specific problems that are hindering individual countries from achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, explained Gene Morse, SUNY Distinguished Professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, who also serves as an adjunct professor in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI Mona Campus.

In addition, he noted, the CLSD is the strategic center that will mobilize SUNY, UWI and other invited faculty to provide mentorship for the master’s candidates enrolled in the UWI International School for Development Justice, creating a solid research foundation to guide sustainable development projects around the globe.