United States Virgin Islands State of Emergency extended

United States Virgin Islands Governor Mapp extends State of Emergency until February 2, 2018

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – In order to continue protecting the lives and property of residents of the United States Virgin Islands, Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has extended the State of the Emergency until next month.

The State of Emergency declared effective on September 5, 2017 at 12:01 a.m., due to the projected path of Hurricane Irma, has been renewed.

The State of Emergency, along with all terms previously declared and ordered, will continue in effect through February 2, 2018, unless earlier lifted or extended by his orders, Governor Mapp proclaimed in an official order.

“As the Territory of the Virgin Islands of the United States has suffered an emergency and a major disaster due to Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the need for a state of emergency continues to exist in the Territory,” Governor Mapp wrote.