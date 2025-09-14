UNESCO and Digicel Show Support for Jamaica’s Education

Celebrating the Power of Literacy

KINGSTON, Jamaica – September 8th marked UNESCO’s World International Day of Literacy. This is a global observation that underscores the vital importance of literacy as a foundation for human potential and social progress.

This annual occasion brings nations together. It is a time to reflect on achievements. Nations also confront persistent challenges and renew commitments to ensuring that everyone—especially children—has the keys to reading, comprehension, and critical thought.

UNESCO’s Commitment: Literacy as a Cornerstone

Nicole Bella, UNESCO’s Senior Education Specialist, emphasized Jamaica’s ongoing journey toward universal literacy.

“In Jamaica, like in other parts of the world, too many children can still not read, including with comprehension at their grade level,” she noted. Although reading is the bedrock of education, modern realities demand that students acquire more nuanced skills—critical thinking, digital literacy, and the ability to separate opinion from fact—so they can navigate an increasingly complex world.”

Bella praised educational groups like WWKIDS for their hard work in improving literacy. This is especially important for Jamaica’s most vulnerable children. In today’s digital world, she said, it is vital for children to learn to read. They also need the skills to think critically for their success.

Empowering Change: The WWKIDS Education Conference

As part of the ongoing mission to build literacy and empower Jamaican youth, UNESCO has joined hands with local and international partners. Together they sponsor the WWKIDS Education Conference. Scheduled for October 1st to 3rd at the S Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica, the conference is expected to be a significant occasion. It is for educators, parents, policymakers, and advocates of literacy.

The conference, coordinated by Simone Sobers of Winsome Wishes for Kids, will provide a platform for dialogue, learning, and the sharing of best practices in literacy education. By bringing together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, the event aims to break new ground. It focuses on how literacy is approached, taught, and sustained across the island.

Partnerships in Action: Sponsorship and Support

This year’s Education Conference is made possible through the collaborative sponsorship of Digicel and Knutsford Express.

Jamila Crooks-Brown of the Digicel Foundation expressed pride in supporting the initiative: “We are proud to support this meaningful initiative. We also contribute to the advancement of literacy and the removal of stigma surrounding special education in Jamaica.”

Fantastic Initiative

Kristanya Crichton, Marketing Manager of Knutsford Express, echoed this sentiment: “We are thrilled to officially be on board for such an important and fantastic initiative and for the opportunity to be a sponsor of the education conference this October.”

Cindy Allen-Nunes, representing the S Hotel, added, “S Hotel Kingston is honored to support the Education Conference. This is part of our commitment to advancing knowledge and inspiring Jamaica’s future leaders.”

Looking Ahead: Advancing Literacy for All

UNESCO’s World International Day of Literacy reminds us that literacy means more than just reading and writing. It is the base for lifelong learning and personal growth. Through partnerships like the WWKIDS Education Conference, Jamaica is making strong efforts to improve literacy. They want to ensure that no child is left behind.

By fostering an inclusive, innovative approach to learning and providing targeted support where it is needed most, these collective efforts promise to shape a brighter, more literate future for Jamaica. They also serve as a model for communities around the world.