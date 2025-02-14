Underground Giant ‘Staggy YBC’ Drops Hot New Ladies Tune

by Zoann Megghross

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dancehall artiste ‘Staggy YBC’ of Young Boy City Entertainment, continues to expand his musical reach with his latest release. He explains the YBC (Young Boy City) movement, “We are young people dominating spaces, climbing to the pinnacle of success.” The Entertainment group began their journey as early as school days on Jamaica’s west coast, from Westmoreland to Montego Bay.

During his interview with us, ‘Staggy YBC’s’ calm and relatable nature was evident from the beginning. He expressed that his musical career was driven by the encouragement of family and friends who believed in his talent. As such the then budding artiste debuted his single ‘Spinach’, in 2020 which made a much greater impact than he anticipated.

Over the years ‘Staggy YBC’ has curated a distinctive style and sound that stands out in the genre. His extensive catalogue showcases a unique tone and flow that has the people tuned in to the underground giant as he makes his presence known to the mainstream!

‘Staggy YBC’ stated, “I don’t pretend and act; I draw my inspiration from life’s experiences—past, present, and future.”

The artist has enjoyed some success with fan favorites like; ‘Black Magic’, ‘1 Campaign’ ‘Heavy Weight’ , and ‘Pot A Gold’. Which has been receiving positive energy in the dancehall. The streets continue to echo these tracks as they have remained popular over the years.

‘Staggy YBC’ shared, “Dancehall chose me; it’s the environment I was raised in. The people have entrusted me with the responsibility of making music, and my goal is to never let them down.” While he has worked with labels like Reion Productions and YBC Entertainment he remains open to working with others. At this point ‘Staggy YBC’ profoundly stated, “Don’t compete with another but only with yesterday’s version of yourself for there is no limit, just as far as you push yourself to go.”

The yet growing giant pays tribute to the ladies over the festive season of love, celebrating his appreciation for them.

‘Staggy YBC’ has released his steaming hot new single “Bad Bitch” on February 7th; but, the must-see music video will be available for everyone on Friday, February 14, 2025.