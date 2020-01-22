Uncle Luke and Lamb Litty to Coach John Battle IV Celebrity Charity Basketball Game

HALLANDALE BEACH – NFL Player and Hometown hero John Battle, IV in partnership with the City of Hallandale Beach Parks and Recreation Department and Hallandale Beach Police Athletic League will host the Celebrity Charity Basketball Game, during Super Bowl weekend.

The Celebrity Charity Basketball Game will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at O.B. Johnson Park, 1000 NW 8th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, Florida.

The purpose of this event is to empower youth, improve community and police relations and raise funds to provide resources to student athletes while giving the fans an opportunity to see some of their favorite celebrities on play ball before the big game.

All proceeds from the game will benefit the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Hallandale Beach, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Hallandale High School Athletics Department.

The teams will be coached by record executive and Rapper Uncle Luke and Multi-Platinum Grammy-Nominated Super Producer for Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Jazmine Sullivan and Mary J. Blige, Lamb Litty.

Each team will feature current NFL players including pro bowler DJ Chark, Russell Gage,John Franklin, Grant Delpit, and Miami’s own Carlton Davis.

Confirmed and invited guests include rapper A1 Rico, entertainer 24 Heavy and rapper T.P. Miller 305. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Guests and celebrities are subject to change upon availability.

There will be opportunities for attendees to capture photos and receive autographs with some of their favorite celebrities and sports superstars before the game during the autograph session. Attendees can also win prizes and special giveaways at the event.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at shinefirm/celebritygame. Tickets are $5 for students, $20 General Admission, $75 VIP and court-side seating

Call (813) 732-6203 for more information or email info@theshinefirm.com