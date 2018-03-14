UK Government Issues Travel Advisory for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The United Kingdom Government is warning its nationals that while most visits to St. Kitts and Nevis are trouble-free, “there have been incidents of crime including murder, armed robbery and sexual assault.”

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London said Wednesday it was issuing the advisory after it was reviewed without amendment.

“You should maintain at least the same level of personal security awareness as you would in the UK and make sure your accommodation is secure. This also applies if you are staying on a yacht. Be vigilant at all times. Take care when walking alone off the busy main roads and avoid isolated areas, including beaches, particularly after dark,” the UK advisory said.

It also advised its nationals visiting St. Kitts and Nevis: “only use licensed taxis and take particular care at late night street parties, especially during the festival season.”

“Don’t carry large amounts of cash or jewellery. If possible, leave valuables and travel documents in a safety deposit box or hotel safe. You should check that the hotel safe is securely fixed before using it to store your items.”