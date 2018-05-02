Uinfest 2018 Expanded to 3 Days in Lauderdale Lakes

Unifest offers 3 Days of Fun, Music, Food, Entertainment and Empowerment for the Entire Family

Lauderdale Lakes – The Greater Caribbean American Cultural Coalition, The Greater Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lauderdale Lakes gear up for the annual Unifest multi-cultural festival celebration, which will span over 3 days in various parts of the City.

The 24th annual Unifest will be held from Friday May 18th – Sunday May 20th and will include an expanded schedule of events.

These added events serve to specifically engage the youths, families, visitors to our area and our small business enterprises. This year Unifest attendees can expect to be educated, empowered, motivated, enriched and entertained.

Uinfest 2018 Schedule of events

Friday, May 18th

Youth Motivational Workshops 9:00 am – 1:00 pm City Hall Multi-Purpose Room, 4340 NW 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 33319

City Hall Multi-Purpose Room, 4340 NW 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 33319 Business Mixer, Unifest Meet & Greet, & Sponsors Reception 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm North Gate Park, 3555 West Oakland Park Blvd. Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 33311.

North Gate Park, 3555 West Oakland Park Blvd. Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 33311. 2018 Teen Sensation Live Talent Competition 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm Lauderdale Lakes Library & Cultural Center, 3580 West Oakland Park Blvd, 2nd Floor Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 33311

Saturday, May 19th

Farmers Market 8:00 am – 2:00pm Lauderdale Lakes Community Gardens 4340 NW 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 3331

Lauderdale Lakes Community Gardens 4340 NW 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, Fl 3331 Sports Explosion Baseball, Basketball, Chess, Netball 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Lauderdale Lakes Vincent Torres Park, 4331 NW 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Lauderdale Lakes Vincent Torres Park, 4331 NW 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 CASA Soccer & Saints/NYSA Netball Tournaments– 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm Lauderhill Sports Complex 7500 West Oakland Park Blvd. Lauderhill, FL 33313

Sunday, May 20th

UNIFEST Prime time Cultural showcase & Entertainment under the stars 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm Lauderdale Lakes Vincent Torres Park 4331 NW 36th Street Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

“As a multi-cultural destination, the City of Lauderdale Lakes is a proud host city for 24 years. This community events planned for Friday through Sunday will showcase our many talents and cultural diversity” said Mayor Hazelle Rogers.

“We are particularly excited about the 2018 Teen Sensation Live Talent Competition as we will be welcoming back our 2014 winner, Shalyah Fearing who went on to become a contestant on Season 10 of The Voice where Blake Sheldon coached her into the Top 9, and our tribute to ICON Cultural Ambassador and band “Culture” an early visitor and artist at Unifest followed by Memories galore in the performance of his son Kenyatta will electrify our audience said Unifest chair, Mario Zamaro.