U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Department Appoints Joe Boschulte

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is deepening its working relations with the cruise industry by appointing Joe Boschulte an industry specialist to bolster the work of the Ports of the Virgin Islands, an alliance between the Virgin Islands Port Authority, The West Indian Company Limited and the Department of Tourism.

Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty said the engagement of Joe Boschulte will help the Territory to achieve “operational improvements” to the cruise ship sector as well as economic benefits to the community.

Boschulte comes to the tourism department with consulting experience in improving organizational performance, growth and improvement.

He formerly served as President and CEO of The West Indian Company Limited, one of the busiest cruise ship ports and retail centers in the Caribbean.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with the team to build the Ports of the Virgin Islands brand,” said Boschulte. “As we embark on a new cruise season, the horizon is bright for record cruise passenger growth in the Territory for the next decade.”

Commissioner Nicholson-Doty said Boschulte brings a wealth of knowledge about ports and port operations as well as public-private partnerships. His career has included service with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority, Government Employees’ Retirement System, Public Services Commission and the University of the Virgin Islands.

“We look forward to the expertise and experience Mr. Boschulte will bring to our team as we seek to continuously improve and enhance the Territory’s critical relationship with our cruise line partners,” said the Commissioner.

One of the first orders of business for Boschulte will be to meet with cruise executives at next week’s 25th annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Trade Show. The event takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from November 5-9, 2018.