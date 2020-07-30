U.S. Virgin Islands Returns To Business Following Tropical Storm Isaias

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) has resumed business operations following the passage of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm brought heavy rainfall, but with little to no impact to the Territory’s tourism infrastructure, the Department of Tourism has reported.

The overnight curfew has been lifted, major roads are clear, and government offices opened today (July 30).

The Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas and the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix remain open with normal operations; however, inter-island commuter aircraft reported some delays and cancellations. Travelers are reminded to contact airlines for updates and advisories.

Seaports have opened, however, the Wilfred “Bomba” Allick Port and Transshipment Center (The Containerport) on St. Croix remains closed to vessel traffic due to high surf conditions. Other maritime and seaplane operations have resumed.

“We once again thank our partners for working in lock step to prepare for this weather event, and pray that those who are now in the storm’s path will be safe,” said Joseph Boschulte, USVI Commissioner of Tourism.