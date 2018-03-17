U.S. Virgin Islands Receives Encouraging Feedback Following Seatrade Cruise Global

– With innovative thinking, leadership and continued public-private sector collaboration, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) has a good opportunity to further develop its cruise tourism sector, reports Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty.

However, Commissioner Nicholson-Doty – who held bilateral talks with a number of cruise line executives during last week’s Seatrade Cruise Global cruise industry convention – warned that the landscape of the tourism industry continues to be challenging as lines reposition itineraries to the Western Caribbean and passengers demand a greater diversity of experiences.

She noted that during a meeting with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s (FCCA) top brass, the Ports of the U.S. Virgin Islands was commended for the progress made to implement harbor transportation in the Charlotte Amalie Harbor, which they described as “the single most important thing we can do for cruise tourism on St. Thomas.”

The Commissioner reported that the U.S. Virgin Islands was preparing to respond to the trend of purpose-driven travel and voluntourism by rolling out a number of projects that will be available for both cruise ship passengers and stayover visitors.

The Territory will also continue to prioritize providing authentic Virgin Islands experiences for visitors, such as food tours, historical site visits, educational rum distillery tours and the ability to purchase locally made art and products.