Two Outstanding Trinidadians Take The Stage at the Upcoming “She Thrives” Women’s Empowerment (Virtual) Conference

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – On Saturday December 11 & Sunday, December 12, 2021, PROEVENTS JAMAICA will be hosting its Inaugural SHE THRIVES WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT (Virtual) CONFERENCE, under the theme, “Thriving through Crisis; Empowered for Change”. The conference has been curated to empower women within the Caribbean to pivot successfully through the challenges of these uncertain times.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Miss Eva Mitchell, the CEO of the Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange, will take the SHE THRIVES Virtual Stage as a Panelist on the powerful segment: “Shattering Glass Ceilings – Empowered Women at the Helm of Powerful Brands.”

Eva will join Mrs. Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham – CEO of Sagicor Bank Jamaica and Mrs. Mariame McIntosh Robinson – President & CEO of First Global Bank as panelists for this powerful and impactful segment.

Discussion Overview

This will be an inspiring session will be moderated by UWI lecturer & Media Practitioner -Miss Nadine McLeod. This powerful session will include interactive dialogue, where personal experiences, challenges faced professionally and personally are shared. The objective of this panel discussion is to inspire and motivate women that despite setbacks and challenges that they may be facing, they should know that with will power & the right mindset, they can overcome roadblocks and manifest their dreams.

Also on Saturday Morning – Recording Artiste – The Sensational Cyrilia will give her voice to the conference, empowering women through music, when she provides entertainment during the opening ceremony of the conference.

Featured Speakers

Other Notables for the SHE THRIVES WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE WILL BE: The Conference Keynote Speaker – Dr. Michelle Rozen, PHD.

Dr. Rozen is a game-changing, performance-boosting change expert, keynote speaker, and a highly respected authority on the psychology of change. She is an author, a Huffington Post contributor, and a frequent guest on media outlets such as NBC, ABC, FOX News, and CNN. Dr. Michelle’s rare blend of audience engagement, killer take-away strategies, and instant connection with the audience have made her one of the most unique and memorable speakers on the stage today. Her latest work is around “2-Second Decisions”, helping people to master time management and power through decision making in turbulent times.

Dr. Rozen consistently speaks for Fortune 500 companies and her clients include some of the most recognizable companies in the world including Johnson & Johnson, Merrill Lynch and The U.S. Navy. She holds a Masters Degree and a PhD in Psychology.

Her keynote address will leave attendees with science-based, easy to apply, actionable tools that will impact their daily choices in the most meaningful way.

This is a not to be missed event for all women who want to experience positive change in their lives. The conference speakers will share their experiences, journeys to success and knowledge to help all in attendance to also achieve success in their lives!

Sponsors

The SHE THRIVES WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE is sponsored by:

The Beauty Spot & L’Oréal Cosmetics; Carlong Publishers; NCB Insurance; Sagicor Bank Jamaica, the AC Marriott Kingston; Television Jamaica; Proevents Jamaica , the Gleaner Media Group; the VM Group, Northern Caribbean University, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) & 360 Concepts & Consulting Services.

Tickets to the event are now available on the conference website. Registrations are also being facilitated by contacting the conference organisers at: shethrives@proeventsja.com; shethrivesconferenceja@gmail.com or call Tel: (876) 886-1774