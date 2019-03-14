Two Jamaicans on Bravo’s Married to Medicine, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Bravo’s “Married to Medicine” franchise launched its Los Angeles series on Sunday, March 10, at 9:00 p.m. and if there is any wonder if Jamaicans Shanique Drummond and Dr. Imani J. Walker will bring the drama, keep watching.

Married to Medicine, LA chronicles the lives of doctors and doctors’ wives as they navigate their personal and professional lives in the affluent, fast and fabulous entertainment capital of the world.

The two smart, confident and beautiful Yaadies are very proud of their Caribbean heritage and are happy to “tastefully” express it.

A charming Jamaican goddess, Shanique Drummond is a real estate property manager married to the handsome and charismatic Dr. Robert Drummond, an Urgent Care Physician in Los Angeles.

From a traditional Jamaican family with roots in Clarendon and Spanish Town, St. Catherine, her passion in life is being a supportive wife and devoted mother to her two children.

Shanique does it all from taking care of her kids, to juggling her own full-time job, to coming home and making dinner still in her stilettos and with full glam.

This season, when Shanique learns a surprising fact about Asha and her husband, mistrust begins to build between the two ladies and eventually spirals out of the control, leading to fractures within the group.

Dr. Imani Walker’s Jamaican heritage includes an Afro-Jamaican grandfather and Chinese-Jamaican grandmother from Kingston and Clarendon, respectively.

Born in Harlem, Imani grew up with a pride of and immersion in her Jamaican heritage thanks to her well-known mother, retired television executive Paula Madison.

Paula’s acclaimed documentary, “Finding Samuel Lowe,” records she and her siblings’ journey from Toronto to Jamaica to China, where, while searching for their long-lost grandfather, they discovered first cousins and other relatives in China.

With a statuesque six-foot-two frame, shaved head and steely glare, Imani is a striking and outspoken psychiatrist who serves as Medical Director of Gateways Hospital & Mental Health Center in LA. Dr. Imani deals with patients who suffer from mental issues, homelessness, schizophrenia and chronic depression.

After long and arduous work days, Imani wants nothing more than to enjoy a quiet night at home with her husband, Phil Johnson, from the 90’s R&B group “Portrait” and son, Idris.

When issues are spinning out of control in Imani’s personal life, she enjoys the control and rewards she gets from her high-pressure career.