Twitter: How to Increase Engagement

Have you recently started using twitter as a part of your marketing strategy but are struggling to see any development or growth? Are you looking for ways to increase your growth and engagement but have absolutely no idea where to start?

Twitter is by far one of the most popular social media platforms around. It is also one of the oldest social media platforms around, having launched all the way back in 2006 and only increasing in popularity since then. Today twitter have over 300 million active daily users and doesn’t look as if it’s going to slow down any time soon.

Twitter has become really popular among businesses and brands as a marketing tool because of just how many people they are able to reach through the platform and how easy it is to reach them. One thing that most brands tend to struggle with, however, is engagement. If you are in need of some help to increase your engagement, here is what you should be doing.

Use influencers and engage

Influencers are essentially the celebrities of social media. They have massive followings, often made up of millions upon millions of people. If you are looking to increase your engagement you best bet it to try and take advantage of an influencer’s audience that will most likely be interested in your products. You can do this by sponsoring influencer’s posts, or if this is out of your price range you could even send them a box of your products and hope that they gave them a review in front of their audience.

Twitter is all about engaging and there is no point in making use of it as a one way communication channel, you should be engaging with the audience too.

Be visual

Although twitter is essential a micro blogging social media platform and a place that started out with just being able to post exclusively worded posts, it is now so much more than that and every business and brand using twitter as a part of their marketing strategy should take advantage of that. In depth research has shown that people are far more receptive to visuals than they are to just reading words.

Twitter has introduced features which allow for pictures, videos, gifs, mems, and more to be posted within a tweet to make them more interesting. If you are trying to marketing you brad, you should always try to induce some kind of visual that will catch the attention of those looking and the attention of your specific target audience. This is one of the best ways to increase you engagement.

Post consistently

Most people only think to post whoever they feel like it or just whenever they have a new product that needs to be advertised but this is just not the case. If you are activate trying to grow your audience and get more engagement, you need to be posting more content for them to be engaging with. Not only this, but you also need to be posting consistently. This means that you need to be posting at the same times of the same days that you know when your target audience will be the most active and most likely to engage with your content.

Consistency also comes in the kind of content you post, and paying attention to this is an easy way to increase your followers. You brand will need to have a voice and a tone and you content should follow this tone and voice so that your audience will know what to expect rather than being supervised by your content every time and not liking it all the time.

Use hashtags

Hashtags are some of the most underrated and misused tools that twitter has to offer and an incredible way to increase your engagement if you know how to use them correctly. Hashtags are incredibly beneficial and allow you to reach a much larger audience which you otherwise may not have been able to reach. They also allow you to target people who might be specifically interested in your content.