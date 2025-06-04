TV Streaming Platform CNPTV Revolutionizes Caribbean Content

Hartford, CT – Since 2003, CNPTV has been a reliable source for Caribbean content, proudly introducing its new worldwide Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming service. This marks a strategic transformation into CNPTV Studios. It signals a bold and dynamic evolution from a traditional network into a full-service digital media and content production powerhouse.

This milestone marks a new chapter for CNPTV, positioning the company at the forefront of the global streaming revolution. The newly launched CNPTV OTT platform is designed to deliver premium, diverse and culturally rich content to audiences worldwide – anytime, anywhere, on any device.

“CNPTV Studios represents more than just a name change – it is a visionary shift in how we create, curate and connect,” said Louis Henry, President and CEO of CNPTV Studios. “We’re building a bridge between authentic storytelling and global access, giving voice to emerging talent and underserved narratives across borders.”

The CNPTV OTT Platform Offerings

Original Programming spanning drama, documentary, music, lifestyle, news, and children’s content

Live Broadcasts including special events, talk shows, and cultural celebrations

Global Accessibility with multilingual support and region-specific curation

Creator Collaborations through an open door for independent producers and visionaries

The new platform will include amazing 24/7 programming from Caribbean stations CaribVision from Barbados, Gayelle from Trinidad and Tobago, HYPE TV and Bless TV both from Jamaica. Available on iOS, Google Play, and major TV streaming platforms, the new CNPTV Studios App offers both on-demand and live content.

CNPTV Studios has many new original shows and global partnerships. It aims to be a cultural and creative center. This center will share the stories of lively communities around the world.