Turks & Caicos Ocean Club Resorts Achieves Green Globe Certification

The sister Turks & Caicos resorts are the first in the country to be recognized by the global program

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos – Ocean Club Resorts, two all-suite resorts located along Grace Bay Beach, proudly announces that Green Globe, the worldwide program for sustainable travel and tourism, has certified the resorts as members of the global initiative based on their environmentally focused efforts.

Ocean Club and Ocean Club West are the first resorts amongst the Turks & Caicos Islands to achieve the prestigious certification.

“Ocean Club Resorts strives to be a happy and healthy travel environment for guests to continue to enjoy in the years and decades to come,” said Ocean Club Resorts Managing Director, Wilbert Mason. “Our team has worked hard to push forward eco-friendly initiatives. We are immensely honored to be recognized as the first resorts in all of Turks & Caicos to achieve the Green Globe Certification and we hope to help set the tone for a greener future.”

Green Globe Certification Process

The process of becoming a Green Globe Certified hotel includes passing a series of rigorous environmentally friendly tests and audits to measure effectiveness of sustainable efforts. These are conducted through onsite visits by members of the certification program. The review process concludes where additional modifications are necessary in order to move forward. A few of the new eco-forward initiatives launched by Ocean Club Resorts include: placing cloth reusable shopping bags in each suite; replacing plastic straws with paper and Styrofoam containers with paper boxes; use of LED lighting, encouraging guests in each suite to reduce water and energy use waste during their stay.

Ocean Club Resorts strives to not only minimize the impact on the surrounding environment from a guest perspective but to do so operationally as well. By purchasing eco-friendly products, partnering with like-minded vendors and making sound eco-operation decisions while continuing to provide a high level of service for their guests, the resorts create a more sustainable travel destination.

“Part of ensuring that our pristine white beaches and turquoise waters remain picturesque for present and future generations to enjoy relies on playing our part in conservation and environmentally friendly efforts,” continued Mason. “We are pleased to be a part of conserving our slice of paradise.”

Each of the two resorts provides the remarkable experience guests look for when visiting beachside paradise while simultaneously leading the way in sustainability in Turks & Caicos.