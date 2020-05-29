Turks and Caicos Islands to Reopen Borders on July 22, 2020

Stringent Protocols will allow for the Safety and Wellbeing of Locals and Travelers

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos – The Honorable Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, today announced plans to reopen borders and begin welcoming visitors starting on July 22, 2020.

The specifics of new protocols associated with reopening will be shared in the coming weeks and will address stringent standards, trainings, and personal protective equipment, among other necessary measures. The safety and wellbeing of the local population and international guests remains top priority for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As such, the Premier has been vigilant regarding the continued containment of COVID-19 and finalizing new procedures.

“We are eager and excited to reopen our borders and safely welcome travelers back to the picturesque Turks and Caicos Islands later this summer,” said Pamela Ewing, Director of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board. “In the meantime, we are taking every precaution to ensure the Islands are safe and to enhance the exceptional experience and care afforded by the destination and our world-class hospitality partners. Our intention is to cautiously reboot the tourism sector, laying the foundation for short- and long-term recovery.”

The Turks and Caicos Islands – home to the “World’s Best Beach” – is a coveted five-star luxury vacation destination for leisure, business, and notable guests from around the globe. With nine main islands of about 40 small islands and uninhabited cays, the destination is inherently safe for travel in this new paradigm of physical distancing, given its expansiveness, stunning outdoor environment, privacy, spacious resort accommodations and unique portfolio of extraordinary private villas and private island vacations.

Further, the Turks and Caicos Islands’ airline partners have confirmed flight service will resume from within the United States, Canada, and Europe as soon as the destination is ready. Private jet terminals will open on July 22 as well in conjunction with the reopening of Providenciales International Airport.

The Grand Turk Cruise Center will remain closed until August 31, 2020 subject to guidance from relevant health authorities.

The Turks and Caicos Island Tourist Board encourages travelers to consider the vacation destination as they plan vacations for late July 2020 onwards.

The Islands’ award-winning hotels and resorts, private villas, restaurants and bars, and tour operators are simultaneously finalizing protocols and gearing up to accept bookings for upcoming trips to the destination.