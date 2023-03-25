Turks and Caicos Islands to Lift All COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands – The Turks and Caicos Islands announces an update to its Public and Environmental Health Arriving Passengers Travel Clearance Regulations, which will no longer mandate travelers to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before arriving in the destination.

The vaccination lift, which will go into effect on April 1, 2023, was announced by the Turks and Caicos’ Ministry of Health during a press conference and is the result of a rapid decrease in COVID-19 cases and zero new COVID-19-related deaths in recent months.

“We are thrilled to announce this new development and to safely welcome visitors back to our beautiful island destination,” said Hon. Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands. “Our top priority has always been the health and well-being of our residents and travelers, and we are confident that we can continue to maintain a safe environment without these restrictions.”

Over the duration of the pandemic, The Turks and Caicos Islands has been working closely with local and national public health officials to implement stringent health and safety protocols. Especially, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. From July 2020 to April 2022, The Ministry of Tourism created and enforced a robust testing and vaccination campaign. This included the development of TCI Assured, a quality assurance portal. It ensured that the majority of the local population was vaccinated. In doing so, it provided an added layer of protection for visitors.

Hassle-Free Travel Experience

This recent announcement invites visitors to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a hassle-free travel experience. Plus, the ability to confidently explore the destination’s stunning natural environment. Ranging from vast blue oceans and white sandy beaches to a diverse range of outdoor activities.

The Turks and Caicos Islands remains committed to providing a secure and enjoyable travel experience for all visitors. Additionally, The Ministry of Tourism encourages travelers to continue to practice healthy hygiene habits. This includes, following any local guidelines or regulations put in place during their stay.