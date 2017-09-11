Providenciales, Turks and Caicos – Hurricane Irma has now passed the Turks and Caicos Islands. Irma hit the Turks and Caicos as a Category Five storm and the islands experienced extreme winds, heavy rainfall and intense storm surge. Irma was the most powerful storm to make landfall.

Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies (DDME) is currently conducting assessments throughout the islands.

Initial reports indicate localized flooding, and damages to roofs, some property and landscaping; electricity and communication are out to many residents and properties, however, at the moment, we have no reports of loss of life.

Our visitors and resident that were on the island are safe.

The Providenciales International Airport is currently open for emergency services only. DDME will indicate when the airport is open to the public.

All government and local relief agencies are working together to ensure that services are returned to normal as soon as possible.

Several of our hotel properties were scheduled for annual closure PRIOR to Irma; some properties have now elected to be closed, to assess any damage to their properties and looking to reopen by the beginning to middle of October 2017.

Please reach out to individual properties for updates. Please note that many of our villa properties expect to be operational shortly and you are welcome to reach out to them, to determine their availability for accommodations.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board express utmost concern for anyone affected by Hurricane Irma. We think of our neighbours and friends in the rest of the Caribbean and our friends in Florida. We also remember Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey. We remain resilient and will do what we can to assist in recovery efforts.

We kindly ask that you bear with us, as we seek to restore our “Beautiful by Nature” Turks and Caicos Islands.

For visitors to the Islands in need of further assistance, kindly contact the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board at: New York Office: 1.800.241.0825 or Canada Office: 1.866.413.8875