Sizzling Summer for the Turks and Caicos Islands

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands – The Turks and Caicos Islands experienced a sizzling Summer as July arrivals proved that the destination remained a preferred choice for travellers looking for a top tier vacation.

Total air arrivals for the month of July were 71,452*, a 15.95 percent increase year-on-year. Total cruise passengers for July were the highest for the year so far with 136,990 passengers, a year-on-year increase of 62.87 percent.

Minister of Tourism, Turks and Caicos, Hon. Josephine Connolly
“The Turks and Caicos Islands has been experiencing a bumper year in both air arrivals and cruise passengers and for that we are grateful. Our destination remains open and welcoming year-round which proves that our product is attractive for all seasons. Data reported by Experience Turks and Caicos shows that while we could expect a slight decline in September and October, which is normal, international air capacity will increase toward the end of the year as we enter the winter season,” said Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Josephine Connolly.

Turks and Caicos air arrivalsWith the increase in air arrivals, occupancy levels at hotels have also been impressive. Data from STR shows occupancy levels for July were 75.8%, the third highest in the region. The Turks and Caicos Islands also registered the second highest ADR in July at $1021.53.

turks and caicos curise passengers

Though the months of September and October expect to see lower numbers compared to earlier months in the year, hotel partners are reporting an average 50 percent occupancy with some picking up last minute bookings.

As has been the norm in past years, 13 properties plan to close between August and December at varying dates for maintenance and other activities.

*These are preliminary figures

 

