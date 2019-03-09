TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke Promo with Julian Marley

Join host Calibe, special guest Chef Irie, and celebrity guest Julian Marley for an episode of TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke, as they drive around Broward county, Florida, singing along to some of the artist’s biggest hits, new music, and their personal favorite records.

In true Calibe fashion, she still squeezes in some time to find out what’s been going on recently in Julian’s life.

In this episode, they talk about all sorts of topics including Julian’s new CBD Olive Oil, debuting a new album after 10 years, and the magic of Africa.

Episode premieres on LOOP News and Digicel platforms starting on March 11, 2019.

