T&T Airline Pilots Association: Agreement Reached with Caribbean Airlines

L-R: Members of Caribbean Airlines Leadership Team, Captain Andrew Wood (Executive Manager, Flight Operations), Janel Phillip (Executive Manager, Human Resources), Nirmala Ramai (Chief Operations Officer), Garvin Medera (Chief Executive Officer), and TTALPA representatives: Chairman Larry Imamshah, Vice Chairman Jason Wickham, and IR Consultant Timothy Bailey. Standing from left: Stephen Steele, Captain Keith Dowdy, Nicholas Ho, and FO Dave Ramdial.
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines is pleased to announce that an agreement has been signed with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) to conclude the outstanding wage negotiations for the period 2015-2020.

This agreement is an important step for Caribbean Airlines and TTALPA. It shows their shared commitment to support the airline, its employees, and its customers.

Caribbean Airlines thanks TTALPA, its members, and all employees for their patience and hard work during this process. The airline also acknowledges the significant contributions of other stakeholders, whose support and cooperation were instrumental in achieving this resolution.

The airline is focused on providing great service to its valued customers. Caribbean Airlines assures travelers that its operations are running normally.

The airline values the trust and support of all stakeholders. It promises to build strong relationships and promote growth for the whole Caribbean region.

 

