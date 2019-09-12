Tallahassee – On September 11, NBC News reported an official from the Trump administration had told the news outlet that the U.S. government would not grant temporary protected status to Bahamians evacuating the devastated islands.

Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, issued the following statement:

“The Trump administration just hit Bahamians while they are down. The people of the Bahamas are in need, and granting temporary protected status would have allowed Bahamians to come to the U.S. and work while their country rebuilt. The Trump Administration should do the right thing and offer Bahamians affected by this storm TPS, as our nation has done in the past.”