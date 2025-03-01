SOUTH FLROIDA – The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. (JCOBAFL) proudly announces the 18th annual True Blue Weekend, a celebration of Jamaican heritage, community, and sportsmanship, taking place in Miramar, Florida, from April 11th to 13th, 2025. This highly anticipated event promises a weekend of fun, fellowship, and exciting soccer action.

The weekend kicks off with the True Blue Kick-off Party, BLUE MAGIC on Friday, April 11th, at 7:00 pm at Sunset Lakes.

The festivities continue with the True Blue SoccerFest on Saturday, April 12th, at 2:00 pm at Vizcaya Park, featuring invitational soccer matches between Jamaica College and other Jamaican high school alumni associations, along with an exciting Alumni Penalty Kick-off.

The weekend culminates with the Griffin Awards Breakfast on Sunday, April 13th, at 10:00 am at Tribeca Restaurant & Lounge, celebrating achievements and contributions to the community.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the 18th year of True Blue Weekend,” said Ian Bryan, President of JCOBAFL. “This event has become a cherished tradition, bringing together alumni, friends, and families from across the region. We look forward to seeing many familiar faces and welcoming newcomers as we share in the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition.”

True Blue Weekend is a testament to the enduring bonds of Jamaican high school alumni. In addition, the vibrant spirit of the community. It’s a chance to reconnect with old friends, make new ones, and support the JCOBAFL’s mission.

True Blue Weekend 2025 Schedule