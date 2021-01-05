CG Oliver Mair Tribute to Jamaican Stalwart, Gordon “Butch” Stewart

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, has saluted hotelier Gordon “Butch” Stewart as a bold leader whose penchant for innovation was responsible for expanding the country’s tourism product.

Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts, died in Miami on January 4 at age 79.

“One of my mentors has passed. Sad day! My deep condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and I dear say all Jamaica,” Mair posted on Facebook.

He recalled working at Air Jamaica during the 1990s when Stewart assumed leadership of the airline.

“We were there at the start when Mr. Stewart took over Air Jamaica, brought in Champagne flights, opened several new destinations, created the Montego Bay Hub, bought new planes, presented the flying chef, used bright new colors…..the buzz, excitement of this visionary leader,” said Mair.

A theater group at Air Jamaica spoofed Stewart’s reputation as a taskmaster in a skit titled, Rhythm of Life, with Mair playing Stewart.

“Luckily for me and the cast he thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Mair, who remembers the Butch Stewart commitment to excellence.

“’Soaring to new heights’ was our powerful and inspiring tagline. I can still hear that catchy advertisement in my mind. RIP Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart — a legendary leader. Continue to soar, your legacy will never be forgotten!”