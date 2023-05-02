by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Normally, when King Waggy Tee is at a dance or function, he plays the songs that keeps patrons dancing all night long. But at an April 29 function marking his 45th year in the music business, the veteran sound system operator/Disc Jockey, the tables were turned.

The movers and shakers in South Florida’s Caribbean community came out at Backyard along West Broward Boulevard to help him celebrate the milestone. They included legislators, administrators and music industry figures.

“The turnout was a good look, apart from a shower of rain it was a great turnout for the party side of the anniversary. There was a reception before the party where a good 50-plus distinguished guests showed up to celebrate with us getting couple of awards from Commissioner of Broward County Hazelle Rodgers and (state representative) Lisa Dunkley,” said King Waggy Tee.

Rodgers and Anika Omphroy (representing Dunkley) presented plaques to the guest of honor on behalf of Broward County and the state of Florida.

Performances and Specials Guests

There were performances by singer Hopeton Lindo and his son Lindo, Julian Marley, Galaxy P, Wayne Wonder and Gyptian. Other artists who turned out included Badda General, Little Hero, Honorebel, Zeke Don, Boney Derrington and comedian Majah Hype.

Eddy Edwards of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Howie and Angela Chung of VP Records, music producers Troyton Rami and Barry Hype, Daryl Campbell, member of Florida’s House of Representatives, attorney Marlon Hill, show promoter Andrew Minott and designer Homer Blair of Cooyah Clothing, also attended.

Hopeton Lindo, who has known King Waggy Tee for over 35 years, paid tribute to his unassuming friend, who moved to South Florida from Jamaica in 1977. “I regard Waggy Tee like family, so for my son and I to be asked to perform at this event meant a lot to us and we felt honored to do so. I have known Waggy for over 35 years and he is extremely influential in promoting good reggae music worldwide. Unity is strength and teamwork makes the dream work. Salute the great Waggy Tee and wishing him continued blessings,” he said.

Born Andrew Chue Sang, King Waggy Tee is a pioneer of South Florida’s modern sound system movement. He made his mark with the ‘sound’ that bears his name as well as a DJ on WEDR 99 Jamz radio station.