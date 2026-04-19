Tribeca Festival Premieres Haitian Film: The Tropic Sun and His Eyes

NEW YORK — Haitian American filmmaker born in North Miami Beach, Floria, Elisée Junior St. Preux will world premiere his debut feature film, The Tropic Sun and His Eyes, at the 25th Tribeca Festival. The festival runs June 3-14, 2026. There, it will screen as an official selection in the International Narrative Competition.

Shot entirely on location in Cap‑Haïtien, Haiti, the 80‑minute narrative drama is told in Haitian Creole and French, with English subtitles. The film explores themes of family estrangement, mental health, cultural memory, and reconciliation through an intimate road‑movie framework.

The Tropic Sun and His Eyes follows Ruben, a young man traveling on foot through Haiti to reconnect with his estranged father. When a persistent street boy refuses to stop following him, Ruben strikes a deal: help him find a shortcut, keep some distance, and the boy can stay. Their journey unfolds. In it, they face a quiet reckoning shaped by vulnerability, survival, and hope.

Reflecting on the film’s Tribeca selection, St. Preux called the moment a dream. He stressed how meaningful it was to bring a Haiti-shot feature to an international stage.

The film is written and directed by Elisée Junior St. Preux, and produced by St. Preux. Cinematography is by Dawit Adera, editing by Chenxing Zhang, and original music by Elijah Fox. The cast includes Stevenson Jean, Blangue Machiny, and Ulrick Remy.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKER

Elisée Junior St. Preux is a Haitian American filmmaker and actor born in North Miami Beach, Florida. A self‑taught cinephile, he studied cinema independently through books, articles, and documentaries. In this way, he cultivated a visual voice rooted in emotional honesty and cultural perspective.

He is a Season 1 director of Indeed’s Rising Voices (Hillman Grad Productions), a 53rd NAACP Image Awards nominee, Sundance Ignite Finalist, HBO Short Film Award recipient at the American Black Film Festival, NBAF Emerging Artist Horizon Award Finalist, WEG Feature Film Lab Fellow, and a Netflix “Created By” Fellow, where he held a development deal to write an original feature film.

St. Preux has appeared as an actor on Disney+, National Geographic, Telemundo, and BET. He is the founder of A La MODE Films, creator of RATED BLACK, and an advisory council member of the Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival. His work centers on reshaping the depiction of Black boys and fathers through vulnerability, love, and healing.

Fri., June 5, 5:30 p.m. — AMC 19th St. East 6

Sat., June 6, 5:15 p.m. — AMC 19th St. East 6

Thu., June 11, 8 p.m. — AMC 19th St. East 6

Tickets on sale April 28. Rush tickets available subject to availability.