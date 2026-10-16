Trevor Ariza Celebrity Golf Tournament Raises $50K in Turks and Caicos

NBA champion’s Celebrity Impact Weekend supports athlete development and gives 150 young players free basketball training.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands — NBA champion Trevor Ariza’s inaugural Celebrity Impact Weekend raised $50,000 for the Turks and Caicos Islands Sports Commission’s Athlete Development Fund and provided a free basketball clinic for 150 young athletes.

The three-day event, held July 31-Aug. 2 in Providenciales, combined youth sports, celebrity golf, hospitality and philanthropy. BIG Limited produced the weekend with founding partners Windward, South Bank Resort and Lua Beach House. Additionally, they partnered with Sport for Impact and the Next Pass Foundation.

Ariza, a 2009 NBA champion and the first Turks and Caicos Islander to play in one of North America’s four major professional sports leagues, said the weekend was designed to expand access to training and opportunity for young athletes across the islands.

“I feel as though it’s my duty to use my platform to find ways to give my people the resources and opportunities that I was afforded in the United States,” Ariza said.

Free clinic serves 150 young athletes

The Trevor Ariza Youth Skills Clinic welcomed athletes ages 8 to 18 at the Gustarvus Lightbourne Sports Complex. Loyal To My Soil, the nonprofit founded by former MLB All-Star Tyson Ross, led the free clinic with local coaches.

After the session, Ross’ organization donated more than 100 pieces of basketball and training equipment to the Sports Commission. Officials said the equipment will be distributed to offices in Providenciales, Grand Turk, South Caicos, North Caicos and Middle Caicos.

NBA stars join charity weekend

Participants included NBA champions Paul Pierce, Lamar Odom, Matt Barnes and Aaron Gordon; former NBA player Drew Gooden; WNBA veteran Ty Young; Ross; and former NFL players Dante Hall and Jason Cabinda.

The weekend also featured a welcome reception at South Bank Resort. In addition, there was a celebrity golf tournament at Royal Turks and Caicos Golf Club, and a charity gala and auction at Lua Beach House.

Nine golf teams competed in the tournament. Cabinda claimed the celebrity title, while a team led by Jarrett Forbes won the overall competition.

$50,000 supports Turks and Caicos athletes

Proceeds will support the Athlete Development Fund. This fund helps emerging and elite Turks and Caicos athletes cover costs tied to training and competition.

Turks and Caicos Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Rachel Taylor said the money will translate into “training, competition and opportunity” for local athletes.