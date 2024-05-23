Trelawny Natives Gather in NY for 44th Reunion

NEW YORK – New York State Assembly Member Brian Cunningham (43rd District), who has strong Jamaican roots, will declare open the New York-based Friends of Falmouth Symposium & Brunch on Saturday, May 25, from 12-4 PM, in Brooklyn.

Assemblymember Cunningham was raised in Flatbush by Jamaican immigrant parents, including his mother who was born and raised in Falmouth.

“His deep connections to the Jamaican community in Brooklyn highlight the significance of this event and its focus on strengthening the bonds within the Jamaican diaspora,” said Michael A. Wattkis, president of Friends of Falmouth.

In making the announcement, Michael A. Wattkis, president of Friends of Falmouth, said the Symposium & Brunch is being held to bring together residents of Falmouth living in the tri-state area and beyond, with the aim of updating them on the myriads of businesses, economic, and cultural developments in the parish.

“Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with key government agencies from the parish, unlocking access to the latest emerging opportunities and innovations,” Wattkis said.

The event will be held at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center, 1561 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are $50 for the brunch.

Importance of Symposium & Brunch

Wattkis highlighted the importance of the event within the broader context of the Trelawny Memorial Day Weekend celebrations in New York, now in its 44th year. “This weekend is a testament to the enduring spirit and unity of the Jamaican diaspora. The events, including the Friends of Falmouth fundraiser, the vibrant dances, mega-family picnic, and high school reunions, all serve to strengthen our resilient bonds and collective aspirations. These gatherings reflect the deep connection we maintain with our heritage and the ongoing commitment to uplift our community, both here and back home,” Wattkis said.

Preserving The Culture of Falmouth

Friends of Falmouth is a New York-based non-profit organization focused on championing the rich cultural heritage of the historic town and advocating for sustainable economic and social development in the town.

Wattkis added that one of the goals of Friends of Falmouth is to keep members and supporters updated on historic Falmouth and how the town is evolving as one of the fastest growing in Jamaica. Over the past decade, Falmouth has seen many changes and developments, including becoming a port of call for some of the world’s largest cruise liners.

“I am thrilled to announce that Falmouth Mayor Colin Gager will headline our event as one of the main presenters, leading a distinguished delegation that includes two esteemed former mayors, Councilors Garth Wilkinson and Fred Bartley,” Wattkis said.

Another guest presenter will be Patrice Beharie, acting Principal of Falmouth Infant, which Friends of Falmouth adopted in 2023 as part of its portfolio of projects in the town.

“Countless members of the Trelawny Diaspora fondly remember their formative years at ‘Pond School.’ This cherished institution has played a pivotal role in shaping who we are today, and now, it’s our turn to give back and ensure its legacy continues,” Wattkis said.

Upgrading Falmouth Infant School

Falmouth Infant School, a cornerstone of the community for 62 years, urgently needs repairs, educational materials, and technology for its students. “Last year, Friends of Falmouth selected this school as the primary beneficiary of our fundraising efforts within the Jamaican Diaspora.

“Our initiatives allowed us to provide book vouchers to 81 graduates, supply 100 school bags to students, and sponsor a Teachers Appreciation Day lunch for the dedicated staff,” Wattkis said. “In 2024, we are committed to expanding our support by donating additional book bags and focusing on essential improvements, such as acquiring cooling fans and constructing a sick bay at the school. he 44th annual week will bring thousands of Trelawnyites worldwide, including the UK, Canada, Europe, Jamaica, and North America, to the Big Apple to celebrate their beloved parish. The Memorial Weekend festivities kick off on Friday, May 24, with a Trelawny Meet & Greet on Long Island and the Friends of Trelawny Association (FOTA) Annual Award Banquet & Dance in Queens.

Saturday begins with Friends of Falmouth’s 2nd Annual WaterSquare Symposium & Brunch. It continues with Lance & Friends hosting a “WaterSquare Link-Up” and “Country Saturday Lime,” culminating in the annual All-White “Trelawny We Come From” party.

Sunday features the 44th Annual Trelawny Reunion Picnic at Rockland Lake State Park in Rockland County.

The festivities conclude Monday with the William Knibb High School Alumni Annual Memorial Day Barbecue in the Bronx and Scarlett’s Backyard Falmouth Barbecue in Queens.