Treatment of H. Pylori infection

H. Pylori is a common bacilli associated with the infection of lining of stomach. It is responsible for the 80 percent of the gastric ulcer and 90 percent of the duodenal ulcer according to centre for control of diseases (CDC). It is a spiral shaped bacilli which in advanced cases can even lead to cancer in the stomach.

The probable cure for this kind of infection is antibiotics but it’s a known fact that the antibiotics can kill the normal flora in the gut.

Symptoms of H. Pylori infection

Many patients do not have any notice about this kind of infection but the symptoms patient present are as follows:

Heartburning

Bloating

Gastritis

Abdominal cramps and pain

Nausea and vomiting

Belching and discomfort

Black tarry stools

Loss of apetite

Bad breath

Decrease in the red blood cell count (anemia)

The spread of H.Pylori is mainly by means of kissing or by sharing utensils, spoons etc. Also it spreads through the water and food contamination. It has been surveyed that the spread of this bacteria occurs mostly in childhood because:

The child living with the parents who are already inhabiting this bacilli inside their stomach

In areas where there is crowding of the people

Inadequate insanitary condition at home like stagnant water, unhygienic washrooms as it is well known fact that India is a developing country

Water facilities are not good and reliable

it’s a boon that there is a h pylori natural treatment available for this infection as the antibiotics consumed destroys the natural flora and fauna of the intestine.

Some of the commonly used natural treatment includes –

Probiotics – probiotics help in regaining the natural function of the gut. Lactobacillus fermentum, lactobacillus casei and lactobacillus brevis are commonly found strains known to fight infection of h.pylori bacilli.

Green tea – green tea contains catechins which serves as an excellent source for fighting the h.pylori infection. It may be served as cold or hot. It relieves the internal inflammation.

Stress reduction protocol- stress is the worst enemy of any infection. A patient with stress have poorer immune response which causes the intestine to harbor more of the h.pylori infection. You should follow stress reduction protocol like yoga, breathing exercises, regular walking and exercises.

Garlic- cloves of garlic serves as a powerful immune booster so consuming atleast 2 to 3 cloves with dinner and lunch a day helps in eradicating h.pylori infection. It has antimicrobial properties also.

Nigella sativa seeds (black seeds) – it has a very effective role in fighting h.pylori infection in humans. Omeprazole ( proton pump inhibitor) along with two to three grams of nigella sativa seeds helps in cure of this infections. It has anti inflammatory properties in it.

Turmeric- it is a very powerful antibiotic and anti-inflammatory regimen for h.pylori infection. It can be taken till the symptoms subside and best is to take it in winters.