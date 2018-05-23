Travelling to Uganda for Business

Africa is known for its eternal beauty and natural resources. It is a country which is filled with abundant splendid places that deliver a visual treat. One of the popular places in Africa is Uganda as it is winning hearts of numerous people who have visited it. Uganda is a place where dense forests that serve as a home for plenty of creatures, splendid hills, magnificent green lands and so on are present within the same boundary.

Kampala

This has a historical significance as it was the capital of the Buganda kingdom and it is the capital of Uganda. It has several relics at Kasubi Tombs and the current everyday life of Uganda can be seen at Central Kampala which is one of the noteworthy marketplaces in the surroundings. There are also a series of mosques and the most prominent one is Gaddafi National Mosque.

Kibale National Park

Kibale National park is a must-see place if the traveller wants to feel the nature to the core. These damp jungles are the house for many packs of chimpanzees and some types of monkeys. The flora of the place is extensive and huge and old trees such as fig trees can be spotted here.

Ssese Islands

Nothing beats relaxing on a beautiful beach. Ssese Islands are one of the best places to unwind and to forget all the worries for some time. There are also lakeside resorts and kayaks and watersports if one wants fun.

Biwindi Impenetrable National Park

This place looks like a group of humongous mountains covered completely with trees and the highest points covered by clouds, that are usually shown in movies. This is also one of the very few places that have a UNESCO World Heritage title. Trekking at this place will be a lifetime memorable moment and a proper guide might be needed if a safe and deep journey is needed.

Entebbe

Entebbe is one of the most visited places as it has an International Airport and therefore acts as the entrance to Uganda. It also has the remains of British colonists and some awesome relics such as the National Botanical Gardens.

Queen Elizabeth National Park

Also called as QENP, it has is situated nearby Lake Edward and has the reputation as one of the best parks in Uganda. It houses a variety of animals such as the lazy lions, never-settling chips and so on. The place also has Katwe craters which mesmerise the viewer.

Uganda is one of the best places to explore flora and fauna to the core. It can be a perfect destination for long exploration and to see and feel a different culture. Planning the entire journey beforehand can save a lot of time and money.