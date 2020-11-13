“Traveling with Denella Ri’chard” Season Two: Rediscover The World Premiers on CW Network

“Traveling with Denella Ri’chard” Premiers on WSFL, the CW South Florida Affiliate & Globally

[MIAMI] – “Traveling With Denella Ri’chard” season two is appropriately themed “Rediscover The World.” Denella takes you on a journey to amazing destinations “on-location and remotely” to find out what vacationing will be like now and in the future, as we navigate traveling in a COVID conscious way.

Denella explores unique things to do, fascinating people to meet, amazing cultures to experience, great places to stay, local cuisine, and delightful spirits. Most importantly, sharing health and safety protocols that are now in place to ensure travelers have peace of mind as they embrace exploring the world again.

Season two premiers on WSFL, The CW South Florida affiliate with an audience of four million on Sunday, November 15th, and will air every Sunday morning at 10 am EST.

“The world around us has changed. As a travel industry veteran, I never imagined a day when cruise ships would sail without guests, and hotels would be virtually empty. I felt compelled to do something to support my industry – our industry. As a result, I decided to produce a travel show as a way to educate audiences on the reality of traveling in a COVID world while also inspiring them and giving them the confidence to travel – but realizing travel will be a bit different for a while,” said Denella Ri’chard.

“Partnering with Denella Ri’chard as the Executive Producer of the show was a no-brainer for us. Finally, we have an African American travel show host with a unique background in both media and the travel industry. Denella’s experience in holding leadership positions in globally recognized brands – Hilton Worldwide, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Carnival Corporation (Holland America Line); together with living and working globally, is fascinating. “We reviewed various media platforms and networks for season two of “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard,” we determined that WSFL, The CW South Florida affiliate was the perfect fit due to its diverse audience and programming,” said Don Wiggins, Chief Executive Officer of The Wiggins Agency.

“Traveling With Denella Ri’chard @Home Edition” season one debuted the summer of 2020 on The CJC Network to a global audience.

Season two can also be seen worldwide on The CJC Network, which can be seen on Sunday’s at 8:30pm EST and 11:30pm EST via streaming over-the-top (OTT) providers SelectTV, DistroTV (170), SimulTV (32), TikiLIVE (54), downloadable on Smart TV’s, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and Android TV; also accessible on CJC LA in Los Angeles on channel 24.7.

CJC Network owner Carl Jackson added, “We are so excited about season 2, and our goal is to get to season 10 and beyond as the CJC Network and “Traveling With Denella” continues to grow globally.”