Travelers Invited To Sail Into Savings at Turks and Caicos Resort

Sailrock Resort on South Caicos offering 35 percent off travel this Fall

SOUTH CAICOS – Sailrock Resort, a five-star resort in Turks and Caicos Islands is offering visitors an escape to paradise this autumn at an incredible value that’s hard to beat.

Sailrock Resort, located on the island of South Caicos, is offering 35 percent off room rates, giving travelers an opportunity to escape from the stresses of life to reset and realign in “quintessential Turks and Caicos”, one of the most unspoiled corners of the Caribbean.

Tapped as one of the “Hottest New Hotels of the Year” by Forbes in 2017, Sailrock features lavish suites and beachfront villas with breathtaking views of the ocean. Private pools, patios and garden showers enhance the luxury experience for discerning guests.

The limited flash sale offers more than one-third off the best rates on all suite and villa categories and daily gourmet breakfast in the Great House Restaurant.

An additional benefit is that rates include a short round-trip flight on InterCaribbean Airways between Providenciales and South Caicos as well as round-trip ground transfers between the airport and Sailrock Resort. Guests who book five nights in the Beachfront Villas will receive complimentary air transfers between Providenciales and South Caicos on a private charter.

Rates start at US$520 per night in a Ridgetop Ocean View Suite (excluding taxes and fees) and are valid for travel until December 21, 2018. A three-night minimum stay is required. Bookings must be made by November 30, 2018.

Sailrock Resort, a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, opened its doors in January 2017. The only five-star resort to arrive on the island, Sailrock brings a new level of luxury to South Caicos without disrupting the quiet rhythm that makes the island so unique. There are just 28 suites and villas, as well as the Great House, spread over 52 hilltop and oceanfront acres, so guests find their own private slice of South Caicos whether in a Beachfront Villa or Ridgetop Suite.

And travelers looking for a Caribbean home away from home discover it in the Private Peninsula Villas, located in a neighboring 770-acre enclave with an ecological focus and full access to the resort amenities. The flexible ownership model welcomes both year-round residents and short-term lets through the resort rental program.