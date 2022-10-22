Travel To Cuba Ramps Up As Airlines Add More Flights To Havana

SOUTH FLORIDA – After the borders were closed for so many years, more people than ever before are interested in traveling to Cuba. Some go to meet family members that they had trouble keeping in contact with over the difficult years.

Others want to vacation in an interesting and culturally rich location. All this renewed interest leads to many questions about if it is possible to get a flight to Cuba these days.

Keep informed with South Florida Caribbean News to learning about new travel opportunities and unique destinations in the southern country.

Is Cuba Open to Travel in 2022?

Cuba had been closed to American travelers for over 50 years, but that all changed in 2022. According to recent reports, it is now more possible than ever before to take trips for pleasure and personal reasons to Cuba.

In the past several years, the U.S. government still had a trade embargo against Cuba. The former president made it difficult even when the borders officially opened to a certain degree.

President Biden has recently changed the restrictions put in place by his predecessor to make travel to Cuba more accessible than ever before.

Can US Citizens Travel to Cuba Right Now?

Yes. In fact, various airlines are ramping up the number of flights offered to Havana and beyond.

The US Transportation Department now allows for direct flights to other cities in Cuba. Also, they reinstated the opportunity to take public charters and visitor tours that were banned under the previous administration.

Airline companies making a switch to include more destinations currently include Southwest, JetBlue, and American Airlines. Look for other carriers to do the same as more opportunities present themselves and the prospect of transportation to Cuba becomes more profitable.

Is It Safe to Travel to Cuba?

Cuba is a beautiful country with a rich culture, but is it safe to visit? Havana, the capital of Cuba, is a bustling city with a long history.

The infrastructure is old and in need of repair, but the Cuban government is working hard to improve conditions.

Tourists should be aware that crime is a problem in Havana, but they are unlikely to be targeted unless they are flashing large amounts of cash or valuables.

Overall, Cuba is a safe place to visit. The people are friendly and welcoming, and there are plenty of things to see and do.

With some common sense and caution, tourists can have a great time in Cuba. There have been reports of robberies and assaults against tourists, so it is important to be cautious when walking around alone.

The Cuban government has been working to improve safety and security in recent years, but visitors should still exercise caution.

The same caution recommendations exist no matter what country you go to or which city you walk through anywhere in the world.

All tourists should be aware of their surroundings and take precautions to ensure that they stay safe. Pay attention to your belongings especially in crowded areas. Trust your instincts and never go with strangers to an unknown location.

As long as you follow basic rules and use common sense, you can have a wonderful time in Cuba.