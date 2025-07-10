Travel + Leisure Recognizes Jamaica’s Best Resorts

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Maintaining its place among the Caribbean’s leading tourism destinations, Jamaica has once again been recognized in two categories of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025. The destination has been named among “The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas” and has four properties – three which are in Negril – ranked among “The 25 Best Resorts in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda”.

Travel + Leisure is one of the top travel media brands in the world with a mission to inform and inspire passionate travelers.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the knowledgeable readers of Travel + Leisure, especially in the midst of our 70th anniversary,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “For 70 years, we have worked diligently to ensure Jamaica’s beauty, culture and hospitality are at the forefront of Caribbean tourism. To be acknowledged once again among some of the best in the industry is a true testament to the strength of our tourism product.”

World’s Best Awards Survey

This years’ winners are featured online and will be included in the August 2025 issue of Travel + Leisure. Winners of the annual World’s Best Awards are selected by readers of Travel + Leisure.

A survey was created to ask people to rate airlines, airports, cities, cruise ships, hotels, islands, and more. The final scores are averages of these ratings. A minimum number of responses is needed for a candidate to be included in the World’s Best Awards rankings. Each category is scored independently.