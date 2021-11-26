Travel Care’s Staff Preparing for Busy Holiday Season

by Howard Campbell

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – As Christmas approaches, Shelly-Ann Cawley is preparing her troops at Travelers Care for the busiest period of the year for the airline industry.

It is a time when families gather for seasonal parties celebrating Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Many travelers are senior citizens who require professional accompaniment.

Cawley is a leisure industry veteran who started Travelers Care in early 2019. Their prime market is assisting seniors from the United States, Canada and the Caribbean to various destinations.

She envisages a hectic winter season as more persons shed the anxiety of commuting by air due to the Coronavirus.

“With the entire travel industry currently being impacted by continued workforce shortage, weather delays and other factors creating irregular operations, traveling can be even more difficult especially now in a pandemic,” said Cawley.

She added that her company has seen interest for their service from Germany, Costa Rica, Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom.

That service includes:

Arranging all flights

Baggage, Check-in & TSA processing

Ensure all paperwork is completed and in place for travel

Assist with all Travel Authorizations

Ensure all international requirements are met

Arrange wheelchair and other assistive services

Arrange transport on the ground with our transportation partners

We work with airlines to ensure compliance with all FAA & ADA regulations

Complete personal assistance onboard the aircraft

Provide updates, pictures, and constant communication to your family

Provide Safety, Comfort and Peace of Mind for you and your relatives

Like Cawley, Travel Care’s staff has years of experience in the travel and hotel industries under their belts.

It has seasoned them for what can be a challenging job.

“My team and I have learnt personally when working with seniors that the small things are important. Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, listening to their stories, addressing them with titles, a hand shake, and or giving them a honest compliment,” she said. “Rather than seeing their impediments we enjoy the experience and humor of the seniors we care for – don’t forget the life lessons passed on to us too.”