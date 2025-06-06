Travel Ban on Haiti: Impact on Families and Travel

MIAMI-DADE – Commissioner Marleine Bastien releases the following statement on President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban on Haiti:

“I am deeply disheartened by President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban including Haiti among the 19 targeted nations. This is not only a cruel and xenophobic policy proposal – it is a blatant attempt to scapegoat an already suffering people. This unjust policy will sow chaos in our communities, separating families, and disrupting lives.

“The Haitian Community has long been a cornerstone of Miami-Dade County, contributing to its culture, economy, and strength. Targeting Haiti in this manner is not just only discriminatory, but a betrayal of the values America claims to uphold – compassion, justice, and opportunity for all.

“If Haiti is truly “unsafe,” as President Trump now claims, then why did his administration terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals and cancel the CHNV (Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan) parole program for Haiti? The contradictions in his statements highlight the lack of genuine concern for the Haitian people and reveal a disturbing pattern of punitive, anti-immigrant policies targeting Black and Brown communities.

“Let us be clear: the current crisis in Haiti is not occurring in a vacuum. Haiti’s instability is the direct result of decades of international interference, including the actions of successive U.S. administrations that have undermined Haitian democracy, supported illegitimate regimes, and crippled the country’s capacity for self-determination. Our Haitian brothers and sisters are now facing the consequences of policies and interventions that were never designed with their wellbeing in mind.

“Instead of banning Haitians, the United States must take responsibility for its role in creating the crisis and act with compassion, justice, and accountability. That starts with reinstating TPS and the CHNV program for Haiti, supporting Haitian-led solutions to restore security and democracy, and rejecting fear-based rhetoric that seeks to dehumanize our community.

“As Commissioner representing one of the largest Haitian diasporas in the nation, I will continue to fight for dignity, justice, and real support for the Haitian people – both here in Miami-Dade and abroad.”