Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) Reveals Plans to Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in Style

[ATLANTA] – Good news for all Americans, mostly people of Caribbean heritage, TASC (Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean) has drawn out a fun plan to ensure that all who celebrate with them can have a delightful time.

Caribbean American heritage month is a prestigious period that is celebrated in the USA annually in June. The celebrations are ignited by proclamation of the President and Congress. The period is reserved to honor the achievements and contributions of Caribbean immigrants. In addition, their descendants living in the United States, particularly in government, sports, entertainment, and the arts.

Being a beautiful and natural region, Caribbean American heritage month often doubles as an opportunity for the people to showcase the beauty of their land as a possible vacation destination to the rest of America and Caribbean’s in diaspora.

To commemorate the event, TASC has lined up a few activities to keep participants engaged and happy throughout. These activities include:

Destination Spotlight:

From June 1 to June 30, select destinations will be featured daily on the TASC Facebook and instagram page. The Spotlighted destination will have an opportunity to take over the TASC page for 24 hrs. Especially to highlight the unique selling points. Plus, provide the travel advisors with content to share on their business pages learn something new and engage their clients. The destinations will be featured in alphabetical orders. “TASC has been great for my Caribbean needs.

I am a seasoned travel professional of almost thirty years and stay on top of changes and updates to continue thriving in this post COVID world. Kelly’s partnerships and online programs have been a great resource for me and has helped me grow my business and confidentially close more sales. I have learned so much from one of her programs. One example was Destination spotlight program she presented on Facebook. After seeing the content and sharing it, I was able to confidentially sell Anguilla from a lead. This is an island I previously knew nothing about! Each of her programs are rich in information and would help a travel advisor, whether new to the industry or long term, such as myself. I am glad for the continued training sessions since so much has changed. Christina Ernst, VIP Travel

Breeze Travel’s The Travel Fair:

Courtesy of Breeze Travel, The Travel Fair will be centered around the Caribbean and Mexico. It is essentially going to be a virtual showcase presented by Breeze Travel, scheduled for June 16 & 17. Breeze travel is a tour operator dedicated to selling Caribbean travel and experiences. One of the highlights at the Travel Fair will be the scheduled panel discussion, “Traveling Beyond the Resorts” while practicing social and responsible tourism”. The panel will be moderated by Lily Girma, Editor at Large at Skift. Other panelists included, Brian Major of Travel Pulse, and Korrine Johnson of Journeys and Casey Davy of Breeze Travel

The TASC team will round it all up by attending the Travel Market Report, Travel Marketplace 2022 in Toronto. Canada. Founder of TASC, Kelly Fontenelle will be one of the featured speakers, talking about selling the Caribbean effectively.

In her own words, she said, “We are very excited to partner with Travel Market Report at the Travel Market Place 2022. TMR is dedicated to education and keeping the travel advisors updated, not only of travel related information but running their business as well.”

TASC will also be part of the TMR Master Travel Advisor webinar series, to add another spotlight on the Caribbean. It is also reported that two travel advisors who are deeply involved in selling the Caribbean will be part of the webinar series.

Caribbean heritage month promises a lot this year (2022). Intended participants and people of the Caribbean are encouraged to embrace the event.