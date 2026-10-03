Trans Anguilla Airways Expands in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Anguilla Tourism Minister Cardigan Connor called regional air connectivity an “economic lifeline” as Trans Anguilla Airways expanded its presence in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Connor spoke Sept. 30 at the ribbon-cutting for the airline’s new office at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. He said the carrier’s growth will strengthen tourism, trade and family connections among Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

“For small island states such as ours, air connectivity is not simply about getting from one destination to another. It is an economic lifeline,” Connor said. “It supports tourism. It facilitates business and trade. It connects families. And equally important, it allows Caribbean people and our visitors to experience more of our region with greater ease.”

Connor said the expansion shows how Caribbean-owned businesses can grow beyond their home markets while remaining rooted in the communities they serve.

He congratulated Managing Director Vernol Gumbs and the Trans Anguilla Airways team, saying the new office reflects confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis and continued investment in Caribbean air travel. The office opened Oct. 1.

Trans Anguilla Airways, an Anguillian-owned airline, has served the Caribbean for 26 years and has offered scheduled flights to St. Kitts and Nevis since 2013.