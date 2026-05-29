Trailblazing Corporate Executive Joy P. Crichlow Honored With A Fitting Celebration of Life

NEW YORK – Family, friends, colleagues, community leaders and admirers gathered to celebrate the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Joy P. Crichlow. She was a trailblazing corporate executive, advocate for supplier diversity, real estate investor, community advocate, mentor and beloved family matriarch. She passed away peacefully on April 29th, 2026.

The celebration of life service was held at The Church of St. Luke & St. Matthew, where Joy worshipped faithfully for many years. The sanctuary was beautifully adorned with flowers. This was a touching tribute befitting the elegance and grace that “Aunt Joy” or “Auntie Joy,” as she was affectionately known, embodied throughout her life.

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke Tribute

Among those in attendance was Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, Representative for New York’s 9th Congressional District. She extended heartfelt condolences to Joy Crichlow’s family while reflecting on the tremendous impact Joy made across countless sectors and communities.

“She was committed, and that is an attribute we all need to carry and to use especially in times like these,” said Congresswoman Clarke. “Let us be committed to one another and lifting one another up. Let us be committed to advancing our community and demonstrating in a very brilliant way our excellence, because there was not a place that Joy Crichlow did not enter where her brilliance was not on display for all to see and receive.”

Congresswoman Clarke also remarked that Con Edison would never be able to replicate the level of engagement and influence Joy Crichlow demonstrated throughout New York City and the state. Moreover, her influence was seen across the nation. “When they made Joy Crichlow, they broke the mold,” Clarke declared.

Tributes and Reflections

Additional tributes and reflections were shared by Kamar Samuels, NYC Schools Chancellor; Dr. Karren Dunkley, former Northeast USA Representative of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council; and Fernando Mateo, representative of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers and United Bodegas of America.

Eulogy: Dr. Kesha Crichlow

One of the most moving moments of the service came during the eulogy delivered by her daughter, Dr. Kesha Crichlow. She painted a heartfelt portrait of her mother’s extraordinary life and character.

Dr. Crichlow revealed that her mother was aptly named “Joy,” beginning her remembrance with a letter written by her grandmother explaining the significance behind the name. “To understand her is a magnificent masterclass in duality,” Dr. Crichlow shared.

“She was a visionary who believed in the power of education. She wanted nothing but the best for me and my children,” she reflected.

The single word Dr. Crichlow used to describe her mother was “grand,” noting that she possessed a rare and magical gift that impacted everyone fortunate enough to know her.

In an emotional closing, Dr. Crichlow expressed gratitude for the unwavering support surrounding her family. “Momma Joy, I love you and may you rest in eternal peace. I thank you all for being my village, my city, my people and those of you, my friends who are family. I love you all and appreciate you,” she said.

Homily: Rev. Dr. Michael Sniffen

The Very Rev. Dr. Michael Sniffen, Dean of the Cathedral of the Incarnation, in his homily noted that Joy will be missed. He further noted that she was loving and honest, possessing a joy deeply rooted in God. She had the sign of a godly woman.

“That is what we mean when we say that someone embodies faith in action. When I eventually left Brooklyn, not of my own will, I was asked to take a much more lowly ministry in the suburbs. But as I was leaving Brooklyn, Joy insisted that I take my wife and parents to Jamaica where I had not been to stay in her home and it was very important to me and very important to her that I see Jamaica through her eyes and when we arrived, we were treated like royalty,” reflected Rev. Sniffen.

He told the congregation that they were treated this way because that is how Joy treated everyone she loved. “She wanted people to feel welcomed, honored and delighted in, as God takes delight in everyone of God’s children, Joy took delight in every person who crossed her path who she thought in some way she could help or support,” remarked Rev. Sniffen.

Musical Tribute

Adding a deeply personal musical tribute to the service was Grammy-winning recording artist and songwriter Gordon Chambers, her neighbor, who performed “One In A Million You,” written by Sam Dees, one of Joy Crichlow’s favorite songs. Chambers later closed the remarkable celebration with an original composition, “Circle of Love.” This brought a fitting and heartfelt conclusion to a life beautifully lived and widely celebrated.

Though Joy P. Crichlow has departed this life, her legacy of excellence, mentorship, advocacy and community empowerment will continue to inspire generations to come.