Town Hall Meeting with Prime Minister Andrew Holness in New York

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Washington, DC
Prime Minister Andrew Holness address members of the Jamaican diaspora at a town hall meeting in Washington DC. |(Photo Derrick Scott)
Prime Minister Andrew Holness address members of the Jamaican diaspora at a town hall meeting in Washington DC. | (Photo Derrick Scott)

NEW YORK – On Saturday, September 21, 2024, Prime Minister Andrew Holness will meet with members of the Jamaican diaspora during a town hall event in the New York Tri-State area. The event is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx, New York.

To strengthen the connection between Jamaica and its people living abroad, Prime Minister Holness will hold discussions. These talks will cover government policies, trade relations, and the many investment opportunities growing in Jamaica. This conversation seeks to transform separation into discussion. Bringing together Jamaicans from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut around a common aspiration for the future of their homeland.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be joined by Senator Kamina Johnson Smith. She is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Alsion Wilson, Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, will also accompany them. Their presence underscores a governmental commitment to not just hear but heed the voices of its diaspora.

Jamaica's Consul General – New York Mrs. Alsion Wilson
Jamaica’s Consul General – New York Mrs. Alsion Wilson

“The Government of Jamaica is committed to maintaining a strong connection with our diaspora, recognizing its vital role in the continued development of our nation,” affirmed Consul General Alsion Roach-Wilson. Her words echo the sentiment that while oceans may separate, the ties of heritage and hope keep the community intertwined.

Beyond conversation, the event offers practical avenues for engagement. Consular team members will be on-site to navigate questions about passports, citizenship, and other essential services.

Investment Opportunities in Jamaica

Representatives from the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will show ways to invest in Jamaica’s growing markets. They aim to turn the excitement of expatriates into real growth.

Organizers advise that seats are as limited as they are sought-after, urging interested parties to register in advance via the Consulate General’s official website. Early arrival is more than just a suggestion—it’s a strategy to fully immerse oneself in the offerings of the evening.

The town hall is all about sharing information and having good discussions. The event will also celebrate culture. Attendees can look forward to a variety of entertainment that highlights the beauty of Jamaican culture. This will bring back memories of home and inspire feelings of pride.

This gathering is more than a meeting, it’s a moment. A chance for the Jamaican diaspora in the Tri-State area to step into a space where their voices contribute to the narrative of a nation’s progress.

As the date draws near, the anticipation builds for an evening that promises to be as enlightening as it is empowering, weaving individual stories into the larger fabric of Jamaica’s continued development.

 

