Tourism Growth: Jamaica’s Record-Breaking Year in 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board announced that the island’s tourism industry made $4.3 billion in 2024. It attracted a record 4.3 million visitors. This shows an increase in both arrivals and earnings compared to 2023. As a result, Jamaica is on track to meet its growth goals for 2025.

“Our continued success is due to the invaluable support of our trusted partners,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “In 2024, growing global interest in Jamaica drew millions of visitors to our island. This visitor increase is set to continue as the island becomes more accessible than ever to global visitors. Thanks to highway expansions and increased hotel, air and cruise offerings.”

The Minister explained that Jamaica’s 5x5x5 growth strategy started in 2020. This plan aims to attract 5 million visitors and earn $5 billion each year by the end of 2025. The strategy is on track to meet these goals.

“We are humbled to see Jamaica’s tourism growth in 2024,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Already in 2025, we have seen a 12.9% increase in airline seats over the same period last year. We anticipate this will be another landmark year for Jamaica. Especially with the return of beloved celebrations like this month’s Rebel Salute festival and an extra-special Reggae Month in February, marked by the 80th birthday of Bob Marley, there will be a lot of buzz and excitement on island.”

