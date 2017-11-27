Tough Battle Ahead in Jamaica’s World Squash Championship Debut

Jamaica Making Squash History

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A four-member Jamaican team enters the Men’s WSF World Team Squash Championship this week with hopes of breaking out of the initial rounds.

Chris Hind, President of the Jamaica Squash Association, said this was the first time Jamaica has qualified for the championship, pointing out that the team is ranked 21 on the global level, signaling the highest level of achievement in the country’s squash history.

“This is the strongest team in Jamaican squash history, headed by its greatest player ever, Christopher Binnie,” Mr. Hind said. “We are looking forward to some tough competition.”

The captain of the team now in Marseilles, France, will be supported Jamaica’s number two ranked player, Lewis Walters. The country’s third-ranked player, Bruce Burrowes and former All Jamaica Champion, Dane Schwier, round out the team.

“We have arrived at the top table in the game,” Mr. Hind declared. “This is a big deal in the squash community.”

He stated that Jamaica will be playing Germany, ranked seventh, and Scotland, ranked 10, in the first round, indicating that the way forward will not be easy.

“The team is ready and we looking forward to competing for the first time ever in this event,” Captain Binnie stated. “The Men’s Team Championship should be great. Representing Jamaica on the biggest stage is always an honor!”

President Hind said that Jamaica will be playing against more experienced teams but Binnie is ranked 73 and Walters has reached as high as 90 in the global rankings.

“The team has been training hard, and we could be underestimated,” Mr. Hind said. “We have a shot at making it out of the early rounds.”

Allan Lewis, managing director of sponsors JN Fund Managers, said that, “simply by representing Jamaica at this level, the team has done our country proud.”

“I wish Christopher and his teammates well, and whatever the outcome, they have our full support,” Mr. Lewis added.