Toronto Based Tasjay Productions Provides Scholarship for Jamaican Student

by Howard Campbell

[TORONTO, Canada] – It’s been over 10 years since James Smith visited Jamaica, but the longtime Toronto resident keeps in touch with developments in his homeland through social media.

Much of what he sees, including rampant crime and violence, disturbs him. Recently, a feel-good story inspired Smith to give a helping hand to someone of promise.

Through his company, Tasjay Productions, he will provide assistance in terms of living expenses for Delon Scott. Delon is pursuing a degree in physical education at the GC Foster College in Spanish Town, St. Catherine parish.

Arthur Wint Scholarship Recipient

Scott is in the second of a three-year scholarship. Last year, he was awarded the Arthur Wint Scholarship from the Jamaican government. The scholarship covers tuition for the duration of his studies.

James heard of the gesture on the Internet and was instantly impressed by Scott’s 3.89 Grade Point Average.

“We always hear about how well the young women are doing in Jamaica, and about the trouble that young men are in, there’s a lot of bad news. We need to highlight positives,” he said.

James and Scott are from Manchester parish in central Jamaica. Scott grew up in a region that produced Arthur Wint, the legendary quarter-miler who won Jamaica’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics in London.

The 20 year-old Scott, who hopes to become a career educator, is grateful for the continued support.

“It is of paramount importance as it gives persons like myself a fair chance at education. From the dawn of my high school days, I exhibited characteristics of a teacher and as such my teacher made the recommendations that has led me here,” he said.

Though he is professionally involved in the auto industry, Smith has operated Tasjay Productions for almost 20 years. The label has released songs by artists such as Anthony B, Luciano and Rad Dixon.