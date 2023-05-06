Kennedy Space Center is one of the most crucial base locations for NASA’s missions and Space Shuttle launch and landing operations. It is notable for being the launch site for several significant projects, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the Mars Rover Project. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Kennedy Space Centre is famous for being the operational hub for robotic and commercial crew operations. Get your Kennedy Space Center Tickets to visit Complex 39, which served as the launch pad for some of the most important missions, such as the Apollo and Skylab.

One of the best places to visit with your kids, there are many Things to do at Kennedy Space Center . Stop by the Rocket Garden, one of the kid-favorite attractions, and be surprised by the collection of old rockets that have helped launch a number of satellites into orbit. You can also participate in a simulated spaceship launch by visiting the Shuttle Launch Experience. With a guide, navigate the Kennedy Space Center to discover more about astronauts, space, and rockets. You can also Visit four simulators housed in the 44,000-square-foot building, which offers space for 44 people. This is surely one of the best places for kids to learn more about the world of space and get answers to their curious questions by a professional and knowledgeable guide.

Things to do at Kennedy Space Center

U.S. ASTRONAUT HALL OF FAME

One of the top Things to do at Kennedy Space Center is visit the U.S. Astronaut hall of Fame and learn about the lives of space heroes through engaging displays at this museum. These interactive displays were designed as a location where American astronauts are remembered and honored. The U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame honorees are chosen by a special committee of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and were founded by the Mercury Seven astronauts.

Space shuttle Atlantis

You cannot miss looking at the massive full-scale space shuttle stack made up of two solid rocket boosters and an orange exterior tank at the entrance of the Space shuttle Atlantis. Explore the beautiful Atlantis as it is rotated 43.21 degrees, with the payload doors open and the Canadarm extended. Space Shuttle Atlantis is one of three space-flew shuttles on display in the United States, highlights the orbiter spaceship, and recounts the history of NASA’s 30-year Space Shuttle Program.

Hubble space telescope theater

Visit the Hubble space telescope theater and learn how it has been functioning in space for more than 25 years. One of the best things to do at Kennedy Space Centre, you can get answers to some of the most fundamental questions about space. The Space Shuttle Atlantis attraction’s HST Theatre features an actual copy of the telescope suspended between two levels, and it also offers a close-up view of Hubble’s solar array arrangement.

Forever Remembered

Get your Kennedy Space Centre Tickets to visit this display which honors the 14 valiant astronauts who died when the orbiters Challenger and Columbia went down.

This exhibit features mementos from each astronaut as well as recovered equipment from both orbiters, such as a piece of the Challenger’s left fuselage bearing the American flag and the Columbia’s cockpit window frames. You can also discover how NASA recovered the space shuttles physically, dealt with its grief over these tragic losses, and resumed flight operations.

Heroes and legends

One of the most popular attractions you can visit using Kennedy space center tickets, you can learn more about the people who were behind the best space missions. experience the beginning of the space age with astronaut leaders by viewing real artifacts like a Redstone rocket suspended in the air, the Sigma 7 spacecraft, and a rare up-close view of the Gemini 9 spacecraft.

Rocket Garden

This garden of rockets serves as an homage to the scientists and engineers who made the NASA Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs a reality. You can also learn more about the representation of their engineering prowess. One of the best things to do at Kennedy Space Centre is to go on a guided tour with a professional expert who will teach you all about the development of early rocket science.

Race to the moon

Head over to this amazing attraction to learn more about the Apollo/Saturn V Centre which honors the individuals and technological advancements that made the impossible a reality. Admire the enormous Saturn V, the biggest rocket to have ever flown in space. Relive the wonder and excitement of the Apollo era through brand-new, interactive, and compelling exhibits. This one-of-a-kind exhibit honors the historic feat of landing people on the Moon and the fact that humankind is capable of doing more great things.

Types of Kennedy Space Center Tickets

1 Day Admission to the Kennedy Space Center with Live Tour Guide and Transfers

Visit the space center on Wednesday and Saturday mornings for a chance to meet an actual astronaut.

You can take a tour of the Space Shuttle Atlantis Facility if the astronaut isn’t available.

Take a guided tour to see the more than 60 high-tech, interactive simulators that will let you live the astronaut’s dream for a day.

Learn more about NASA’s 30-year Space Shuttle Program by exploring Space Shuttle Atlantis and viewing the orbiter spacecraft on display.

Kennedy Space Center Admission Tickets with Explore Tour