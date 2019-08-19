Top ten casinos in the Caribbean

Back in February, we took a look at which islands you should head for if you fancy a flutter when you’re travelling around the Caribbean. Now it’s time to take a closer look inside some of the casinos these destinations have on offer. From the ultra-glamorous playgrounds of the rich and famous to friendly casinos that open their doors to everyone, there is a casino for you, whoever you are.

Here are our ten top Caribbean casinos, in no particular order:

Stellaris Casino, Aruba – describing itself as ‘THE place to play’, the largest of the island’s twelve casinos, the Stellaris at the Aruba Marriott Resort offers the widest choice of games with 26 gaming tables, over 500 slot machines and the only Wheel of Fortune on Aruba. Royal Beach Casino, St Kitts – once again the largest on the island, the Royal Beach Casino at the St Kitts Marriott is also the only place on the island where you can bet on sports. It has 13 screens to monitor the live action from around the world as well as 20 tables and 300 slots. Big spenders will enjoy extra luxury in the Sky Ultra Lounge. Ocean World Casino, Dominican Republic – offering the full Las Vegas experience, the Ocean World Casino in Puerto Plata offers spectacular live shows as well as 14 gaming tables and rows of slots. The resort is also home to an animal park and amazing sea-life experiences like swimming with dolphins, making it an excellent destination for all ages.

4. Hard Rock Hotel, Dominican Republic – claiming to be the ‘hottest casino in the Caribbean’, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana has a large 45,000 square feet of fun including 40 gaming tables, 450 slots and much more. High rollers can enjoy the exclusive Salon Prive VIP area where every aspect is a cut above.

5. Ritz-Carlton, Puerto Rico – if you find the whole Hard Rock concept a little full-on, and you prefer your casinos with a little more elegance and sophistication, then head for the Ritz Carlton on the Isla Verde seafront. This prestigious casino lives up to the brand with elegant décor, a high level of luxury and superior service.

6. Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas – for sheer size, few Caribbean casinos can rival the Atlantis at Paradise Island Resort. The large gaming floor has 85 gaming tables and over 700 slots to enjoy. Hotel guests can also use their room key in the casino to play for extra prizes, exclusive upgrades and free games.

7. Casino de la Bateliere Plaza, Martinique – like the island itself, the Casino de la Bateliere is a smaller, more sophisticated experience for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Set in a classic plantation house style building, this is a world away from the big resort casinos with just six gaming tables and 140 slots.

8. Grand Princess Casino, Antigua – if you like to make a night of it, then head for the Grand Princess Casino in Jolly Harbour. Not only will you enjoy a7100sq ft casino with a vast range of games, but you’ll also enjoy the liquid nightclub and a rooftop terrace to help make the most of your evening’s entertainment.

9. Casino Royale, St Maarten – located at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, the bond inspired Casino Royale is the island’s largest with 21 gaming tables, 410 slots and much more. Winners can enjoy a spending spree at over 40 duty-free boutiques in the resort.

10. Carnaval Casino, Curacao – the party never ends at the Carnaval Casino at the Renaissance Resort, with carnival memorabilia everywhere and staff that dress like they have just stepped in from the street parades. Add in 375 slots and 25 gaming tables, and you have a great fun night out.

Whichever casino you choose, it is essential to remember your casino etiquette. The Caribbean may be a very laid back place to come and play, but you are still expected to observe specific rules and behaviours when it comes to the gaming floor. It is well worth making yourself familiar with these niceties before you go, to avoid any misunderstandings when you are there.

From James Bond-level chic to an all-night party, you’ll find it in the Caribbean. With something for everyone at the dozens of resort casinos, you will never be far from the perfect night out. Add in spectacular sun-soaked beaches to recover on the next morning, and you have the ideal venue for your gaming trip.