Top Online Casinos for US Players

What are the best online casinos for US players?

For players in the United States there are some really great online casino options available. So… which casinos are the best to play for US players? This article highlights some of the best casino sites available to Americans in 2022.

There are a number of quality online casinos that accept players from the United States. Among them, a few of the very best ones are BetMGM, FanDuel, Borgata, Caesars and Unibet. Check out these reviews of top-rated US online casinos below to learn more about them. We’ve provided brief casino reviews of these popular casino and sports betting sites which come highly recommended.

BetMGM Sportsbook and Casino

If you’re looking for a classic online casino experience you’ll find it at BetMGM. The web service includes a sportsbook for sports wagering and a casino for playing real money games. BetMGM online casino features hundreds of realistic casino games which includes over 380 slots including 14 jackpot slots and live dealer table games for blackjack, baccarat and roulette. New players get a risk free bet up to $1,000 at BetMGM. There is also a $25 free play bonus available to newcomers.

FanDuel Sportsbook and Casino

What started out as a daily fantasy sports site has blossomed into a full featured sportsbook and casino at FanDuel. What we like most about FanDuel Casino is their suite of mobile casino games. FanDuel currently features hundreds of online slots. In addition, sporting fans can place wagers on almost every major sport from football and basketball to MMA fights and PGA golf tournaments. FanDuel provides players with a user friendly experience and top-notch customer service. Players can make deposits at FanDuel using Paypal, Visa, MasterCard, Play+ and Bank Transfers.

Borgata

At Borgata Sprtsbook and Casino there are many things to get excited about. For starters, new players will receive a 100% first deposit bonus up to $600 USD. Borgata offers gamblers mobile apps for both Apple and Android mobile phones. Plus, the website is also mobile friendly offering hundreds of mobile games to place bets. The loyalty rewards program at Borgata is first-rate just like their customer services provided.

Caesars Casino

For a long time gamblers have known about the world famous Caesars Palace Casino in Las Vegas. Now they’ve set up one of the best internet casinos for players in the United States with CaesarsCasino.com. On top of first-rate casino games, Caesars also doubles as a sportsbook for betting on major league sports matches. Caesars Casino offers an easy to use mobile gaming experience plus it has mobile apps available for Android and Apple users.

Unibet Sportsbook and Casino

Online sports betting is a thriving industry in the United States and Unibet Sportsbook and Casino is a real solid option for US bettors. While Unibet is still a fairly new betting website in the country, it has been one of the most popular online betting sites for bettors in Europe for years. Unibet offers people a first deposit match bonus of 100% up to $500 USD. Unibet deposit options include credit cards (Visa & MasterCard) plus Paypal, Pay+ online bank transfers for users banking with Bank of America, BB&T, Capital One 360, Chase, HSBC, ING Direct, New York Community Bank, Regions, SunTrust, TD Bank and US Bank.

US Online Casino Reviews

