Top Fly Fishing destinations in South Florida

South Florida is a beautiful place to relax and unwind from the daily hustle and bustle. Besides learning how to surf and spending time sun bathing you will also find great spots for saltwater fly fishing while in South Florida. This article expounds on the top fly fishing destinations that you should explore.

1. Naples

Located on the south-western coast, Naples is a beautiful and exciting destination for any fisherman. It is great for angling enthusiasts as well as fly fishing. The city also has more than ten miles of the most exciting and best beaches in North America. Some of the common fish you find are the snook, redfish, pompano, permit, Spanish Mackerel, and trouts.

2. Boca Grande

In Spanish, the words Boca Grande mean ‘Big Mouth’. The town is located on Gasparilla Island in South Florida, just near the Gulf Coast. Popular with the Tarpon fish, Boca Grande is a beautiful destination for regular and fly fishing. While fishing at the beach, you need to access the water so that you do not trespass carefully. You can fly fish within 6ft of the beach and catch pompano or snooks.

3. Palm Beach

Palm Beach peacefully lies on Florida’s Atlantic side, giving fishers a perfect shot at both inshore and offshore fish. Besides snooks and Spanish Mackerel species, you will also enjoy fishing Sailfish, Swordfish, Snappers, and Groupers. While fishing, you will also enjoy seeing sea turtles, manatees, and porpoises. It is a home full of exciting sea life.

4. The Keys

The Florida Keys are another great destination for fishing. They are the world’s largest permits for fly fishing, a high number of Tarpon fish, and a huge collection of bonefishes. Fly fishing in the Keys is not a walk in the park and requires you to have a high skill set. It is a great learning experience for both experienced and novice fly fishers.

5. Cape Coral

Cape Coral is a beautiful fly fishing destination. Here, people fish in seasons where you can choose between winter fishing, spring fishing, summer, and fall. For example, winter comes with a large number of redfish and large speckled sea trouts. During spring, you will enjoy fly fishing snooks and redfish. While each season has its high and lows, you will always find a special type of fish in your fly fishing expedition.

6. The Everglades

The Everglades is a popular estuarine located in South Florida. With a mangrove ecosystem, you will catch fish species such as the Tarpon, Snook, Redfish, Bonefish, and Pompano. Besides fly fishing, you will also enjoy seeing other wildlife such as alligators, manatees, dolphins, and other birdlife.

Conclusion

There are so many great and beautiful fly fishing spots in South Florida. It is a perfect destination due to the conducive weather all through the year as well as the abundance of nature. If you’re not prepared to fly fish in the ocean you can see a great guide to saltwater fly fishing gear for beginners here. If you are looking for a getaway from regular or daily scheduling, South Florida is the best place to visit.