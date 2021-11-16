Top Five Most Exciting Shows to Watch in 2022

.The past couple of years have seen a slight downturn in the number of new television shows released by major American networks and streaming providers. Television fanatics do not have to wait long until a whole host of quality shows make their way onto our screens.

Judging by the number of TV show-themed online casino games and other games, there is no denying that some shows can amass a cult-like following from their fans.

Below are five of the most exciting shows to watch in 2022. These are sure to get the pulses racing of both critics and the general audience.

1. Lord of the Rings

Originally based on a series of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, Lord of the Rings rose to popular culture prominence in the 2000s. This was due to the hit movie series directed by Peter Jackson. Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring was followed by Two Towers, the second installment in the franchise. The story of Frodo, Gandalf, Aragorn, and the other heroes was completed in The Return of the King, which also won an Oscar for Best Picture.

Now Lord of the Rings returns to our screens, but as a television show. Amazon has spent a great deal of money creating a series based on Tolkien’s work, which is set during a different period compared to the movies. Fans of the films should enjoy a great deal about this new TV show, while new fans may also find characters they fall in love with right away. Starring the

likes of Robert Aramayo, Joseph Mawle, and Ema Horvath, The Lord of the Rings airs in 2022 for the first time.

2. The Last of Us

Video game fanatics around the world are very familiar with The Last of Us, as the franchise included two stellar games made by Naughty Dog studios. Both The Last of Us 1 and 2 were hailed by critics as genre-defining games, while fans thoroughly enjoyed playing through both installments.

HBO has commissioned a television series by the same name, which is set to feature all the main characters from the video games. The Last of Us is set roughly twenty years after human civilization has ceased to exist as we know it today. Joel, one of the few survivors, is attempting to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie away from a quarantine zone. The games follow their struggles, trials, and tribulations, and it is likely that the show will take a similar approach.

Not only does HBO have a reputation for pulling off some of the greatest television shows of all time, but the network has also enlisted several high- profile actors for the various roles in this series. Pedro Pascal, Murray Bartlett, and Bella Ramsey are among the principal cast members of The Last of Us, which is debuting in 2022.

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Another installment in the Star Wars series that has been given new life by Disney over the past few years. Obi-Wan Kenobi, is a television show that will air on Disney Plus in 2022.

The sci-fi series includes characters first made famous in the movies of George Lucas and will follow Obi-Wan Kenobi through many difficult quests that he must pull off to preserve peace in the galaxy. Disney has chosen to set the Obi-Wan Kenobi television show ten years after the movie Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which is increasing the anticipation among die-hard fans of the franchise.

Apart from familiar characters and a track record of producing hit television shows such as The Mandalorian, Disney Plus has also sought favor by including a star-studded cast for this series. The likes of Hayden Christensen, Maya Erskine, Rupert Friend, and Joel Edgerton will all be starring in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

4. She-Hulk

Marvel Studios has wasted no time in putting out quality television shows over the past 12 months. The film series reaching a climax with Avengers: Endgame. Several side characters go through a great many changes in the subsequent months and years within the Marvel universe.

With the future of the Hulk unclear after Endgame, it appears the character played by Mark Ruffalo may be getting ready to give up his mantle to a successor. Ruffalo will star in the She-Hulk series on Disney Plus. It is unclear whether he is playing a primary or supporting role.

Actress Tatiana Maslany is tipped to play She-Hulk in this series, and she will play a lawyer called Jennifer Walters. The character is described as a milder version of her cousin Bruce Banner, who is the Hulk.

Judging by the successes of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki; Disney Plus could have another hit on its hands with She-Hulk in 2022.

5. Better Call Saul

Not everyone may enjoy watching superhero or sci-fi television shows. Therefore some television fans are looking forward to shows such as Better Call Saul in 2022.

The hit television series is a follow-up to AMC’s smash hit, Breaking Bad. The show follows Saul Goodman, a secondary character from Breaking Bad, who serves as attorney to Walter White. It also follows other characters within that universe.

Better Call Saul follows Goodman’s story when he is still named Jimmy McGill. Detailing his attempts to become a lawyer, his obtaining of a law license, and his subsequent shenanigans as an attorney. Fans of the show have a great deal to look forward to. The show is set to air in 2022 as the latest and possibly final season. Followers can expect to learn the fate of Saul Goodman as the show approaches its climax. Specific scenes hint at revealing how his life unfolds after the dramatic events at the end of Breaking Bad.

Discover Your Next Television Obsession

Finding a new TV show is an exhilarating experience. You can discover new stories, learn about different cultures, and experience events through the eyes of the main characters. You may find new ways to relate to other people and their struggles.

If you are bored with re-watching the same shows on Netflix or other streaming services, you may be looking forward to 2022 with bated breath. Within a few months, you can start binge watching some of the most anticipated TV productions. The above five television shows are highly anticipated by both fans and critics. These are sure to change the landscape of American television for the next few years.