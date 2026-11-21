[Sponsored Content] Comparing alternatives for trading NFL outcomes is easier with a clear side-by-side view, as event-based markets move into the mainstream. Many fans started with Kalshi, Polymarket, DraftKings, or FanDuel and now want platforms that match how they follow games, players, and season-long storylines.

Interest is growing because prediction markets turn football questions into simple contracts with visible prices, which makes them easy to follow and discuss. This list compares ten platforms on NFL coverage, market variety, usability, and transparency. Each summary draws on public information, allowing readers to see how the options differ before making a choice.

Quick Pick: Find Your Fit

Sports-first fans who know the Fanatics brand may start with Fanatics Markets. Those wanting a broad exchange can look at Kalshi or Polymarket. Existing sportsbook customers may prefer DraftKings Predictions or FanDuel Predicts, while investors and fantasy players may lean toward Robinhood, Underdog, or PrizePicks.

Top 10 Alternatives for Trading NFL Outcomes in 2026

Fanatics Markets

Fanatics Markets is a prediction markets platform within the Fanatics ecosystem, offering event-based markets tied to real-world outcomes across sports, politics, financial events, company outcomes, crypto, and culture. For football fans, its collection of NFL betting markets is a natural starting point, covering game winners, spreads, totals, touchdown scorers, player props, and season futures.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Fanatics Markets introduced in-house pricing models for touchdown scorer props and season futures. Combos let users combine several outcomes into a single contract, and eligible activity earns FanCash across the Fanatics ecosystem. Recurring events such as the NFL season give fans markets to follow year after year.

Highlights: Part of the Fanatics ecosystem, sports-first positioning, strong sports brand recognition, multi-category coverage

Ideal for: Sports fans and existing Fanatics users exploring NFL prediction markets.

Kalshi

Kalshi is a CFTC-regulated exchange with markets across many categories. Its NFL menu includes game winners, spreads, totals, player props, and futures, as well as markets in politics and economics.

Ideal for: Readers who want an exchange-style experience beyond football.

Polymarket

Polymarket is a widely recognized platform covering politics, culture, and sports, with a CFTC-regulated U.S. exchange launched in late 2025. Its NFL menu has expanded across games and season-long outcomes.

Ideal for: Users tracking a wide mix of world events.

DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings Predictions extends a familiar sports brand into the prediction market space. Its NFL contracts cover winners, spreads, totals, and player statistics in states where DraftKings does not operate an online sportsbook.

Ideal for: Current DraftKings customers in eligible states.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts, built with CME Group, brings a recognizable name to event-based markets. NFL contracts on winners, spreads, and totals are offered in states without broad legal online sports wagering.

Ideal for: Current FanDuel customers in those states.

Robinhood

Robinhood offers event contracts within a broader investing app, including NFL game outcomes, player performance, and combos. Users can view event markets alongside other financial products they already follow.

Ideal for: Investors who prefer one app.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com operates a CFTC-registered derivatives exchange that offers sports-event contracts on a crypto-focused platform. Crypto users can explore NFL markets without leaving an app they already know.

Ideal for: Crypto-active users.

Underdog

Underdog brings its fantasy sports audience into prediction markets through a partnership with Crypto.com’s U.S. derivatives exchange. Football fans already playing there may value the continuity during the NFL season.

Ideal for: Fantasy football players.

PrizePicks

PrizePicks serves a player-focused fantasy audience and has expanded into prediction markets. It suits fans who closely follow individual player outcomes and weekly performance.

Ideal for: Fans focused on player outcomes.

Novig

Novig is a sports-focused prediction exchange covering NFL moneylines, props, and totals. Its narrower scope may appeal to users who care mainly about sports rather than politics or finance.

Ideal for: Users wanting a sports-only focus.

How We Ranked These Options

Rankings consider NFL coverage, market variety, usability, platform availability, and brand trust and transparency. They reflect public information and company materials as of 2026, and listings may shift as platforms add or change features.

This article is sponsored by Fanatics Markets, which is ranked first.

How to Choose

Start with your main interest. Fans focused on football may prioritize NFL coverage and features like Combos, while news followers may want broader categories. Check state availability, read each platform’s rules and settlement terms, and choose an interface you find clear. Comparing two or three options before participating is a reasonable approach.

Responsible Participation & Availability

Availability and eligibility depend on location and regulation. This article is general information, not financial or legal advice. Prediction markets involve risk, so only use funds you can afford to set aside. Set a budget, take regular breaks, and contact a problem gambling helpline, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, if participation stops feeling manageable.

FAQs

How do NFL prediction markets work?

Users buy “Yes” or “No” contracts on football outcomes, and prices reflect the crowd’s expectations. Each market settles based on the actual result, so understanding the rules before participating is important.

What are the alternatives for trading NFL outcomes?

Options include Fanatics Markets, Kalshi, Polymarket, DraftKings Predictions, and FanDuel Predicts, among others. The right choice depends on NFL coverage, category range, and familiarity with the brand.

Are NFL event contracts available in every state?

No. Several platforms limit sports contracts to certain states, so check eligibility with each provider.

Can I follow markets beyond football?

Yes. Many platforms cover politics, finance, crypto, and culture alongside sports, so fans can follow other interests in the same app.

Further Reading

For a neutral overview of how event contracts work, see the educational resources published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Readers comparing alternatives for trading NFL outcomes can visit Fanatics Markets to explore current sports-led markets, including NFL season futures.